No decision yet on public toilet reopening after summer trial

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

A trial reopening of public toilets in a city park has concluded, with no decision yet on making the move permanent.

Earlier this year, Newport council pledged to explore the reopening of some public toilets under budget proposals reflecting “the issues people see in their day-to-day lives”.

It set aside £15,000 for this exploratory work, which was branded “woefully inadequate” by an opposition councillor.

A city council spokesperson described the sum as “sufficient”, however, and said plans were “progressing”.

Trial

The council went on to run a trial opening of public toilets next to the cafe in Beechwood Park between July 1 and September 30.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands the council is still analysing the information it gathered during that trial, and no decision has yet been made on formally reopening the toilets in future.

It is unclear how much of the initial £15,000 funding has been spent on the Beechwood Park trial, or whether any funding remains for similar trials elsewhere.

Progress

Bishton and Langstone ward councillor Ray Mogford has called for a “meaningful update on overall progress and plans” relating to the reopening of public toilets.

In response, Cllr Yvonne Forsey, the cabinet member for climate change, waste and recycling, noted the Beechwood Park trial and said: “While councils are not legally required to provide public toilets, Newport City Council does offer facilities in some council areas beyond the city centre, where several public toilets are already available, including at Friars Walk and the Kingsway Centre.”