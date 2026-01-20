No further charges against child killer nurse Lucy Letby

Serial killer nurse Lucy Letby will face no further charges over additional deaths and collapses of babies that were investigated by police.

Cheshire Constabulary passed additional evidence to prosecutors last year for consideration, linked to eight potential offences of attempted murder and one offence of murder at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Another two allegations of attempted murder and murder were linked to one child at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Frank Ferguson, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “We received a file of evidence from Cheshire Constabulary in July 2025 asking us to consider further allegations against Lucy Letby, 36, relating to deaths and non-fatal collapses of babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital and Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

“Following a thorough review of that evidence, we have decided that no criminal charges should be brought in respect of those further allegations.

“The Crown Prosecution Service considered offences of murder and attempted murder in respect of two infants who died and attempted murder in respect of seven infants who survived.

“We concluded that the evidential test was not met in any of those cases.

“As always, this decision was made independently, based on the evidence and in line with our legal test.

“The CPS has written to the families involved and will offer meetings to explain our decision-making in further detail. Our thoughts remain with them.”