Nation.Cymru staff

The UK Government had spent, allocated or committed no money in Wales under its pledge to provide up to £2.5bn in support for the steel industry as of 20 October, a Freedom of Information response has revealed.

Figures obtained by the Welsh Liberal Democrats show ministers had spent £751m supporting British Steel in Scunthorpe and £172m on Speciality Steel UK, which has sites in South Yorkshire and the West Midlands. The combined £923m represents nearly 37% of the maximum pledged.

The commitment is separate from the £500m grant for Tata Steel’s new electric arc furnace at Port Talbot. Welsh Labour’s 2024 general election manifesto presented the UK-wide pledge as additional to the money already promised to Port Talbot.

Welsh Liberal Democrat leader David Chadwick accused Labour of taking Wales for granted and called on its Welsh MPs to “demand a fair share for Welsh steel now, before their own Government spends the rest”.

“Labour was happy to talk about saving Welsh steel when it wanted Welsh votes. Now we know what those promises were worth,” he said.

Mr Chadwick also asked ministers to say how much money remained available and when Welsh steelmakers could expect investment.

How the money has been spent

The Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade said the money for British Steel covered costs such as raw materials and wages. Spending on Speciality Steel UK funded the Official Receiver’s work after the company entered liquidation, including keeping sites safe and running a sale process.

The department said it was delivering the pledge through direct support for steel companies and investment through the National Wealth Fund. It said it had neither sought nor received applications from steelmakers for a competitive fund of its own under the commitment.

In March, Plaid Cymru MP Ben Lake asked how much of the £2.5bn would be spent in Wales. Then business minister Chris McDonald did not give a figure. He said the National Wealth Fund made investment decisions case by case and that the Welsh Secretary would bring the fund and private investors together to attract investment in Welsh steel projects.

Tata shut its last blast furnace at Port Talbot on 30 September 2024, ending primary steelmaking at the site. The new furnace will make steel from scrap. Grid connection delays could push its opening back to late 2028 or early 2029.

‘Invested extensively’

A UK Government spokesperson told BBC Wales it had “invested extensively to secure steelmaking” in Port Talbot. Alongside the £500m grant, the spokesperson cited £102m in support for workers and businesses affected by Tata’s transition, £64m towards upgrading the port and £14.8m for town centre regeneration.

The department also pointed to more than £20m awarded to Cardiff-based 7 Steel UK through a separate fund for projects to improve energy efficiency and cut emissions.

The department withheld its financial monitoring documents under a Freedom of Information exemption for material intended for future publication. It said steel spending figures would appear in its accounts, due in summer 2027.