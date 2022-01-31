‘Failures of leadership’ inside No 10 over partygate says Sue Gray report
Sue Gray’s long-awaited report into parties in Downing Street has said that there is no need to wait for the police to investigate to know that the gatherings within Downing St and elsewhere should not have taken place.
The report said that the public “rose to the challenge” of the Covid pandemic but that there were “failures of leadership” inside No 10.
“As I have noted, a number of these gatherings should not have been allowed to take place or to develop in the way that they did,” she said.
“There is significant learning to be drawn from these events which must be addressed immediately across Government.
“This does not need to wait for the police investigations to be concluded.”
The report has not been published in full because the most serious allegations are being investigated by the police. Sue Gray re-wrote it after the Met Police asked for only “minimal reference” to be made to events they are looking at, in order to “avoid any prejudice to our investigation”.
‘Serious failure’
Of the 16 events mentioned by Sue Gray, 12 have been passed on to the police – including a gathering in Boris Johnson’s flat above Number 10.
“Unfortunately, this necessarily means that I am extremely limited in what I can say about those events and it is not possible at present to provide a meaningful report setting out and analysing the extensive factual information I have been able to gather,” she said.
But the report adds: “Against the backdrop of the pandemic, when the Government was asking citizens to accept far-reaching restrictions on their lives, some of the behaviour surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify.
“At least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time.
“There were failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times. Some of the events should not have been allowed to take place. Other events should not have been allowed to develop as they did.”
Many Conservative MPs had said they are waiting for the findings of the report before deciding whether to put in letters to trigger a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
This man casts a dark shadow ever our country, he is a genuinely evil man with very real authoritarian and dictatorial tendencies, in fact, his extremely flawed personality lends itself to these tendencies. If the Tory party do not remove him there is real danger to the Cymro and the Scottish people, we see on a daily basis the incoming from the extremist right wing press and the attacks on us from the tories in Cymru (I will not call them welsh tories, the belong to an English nationalist party). He is a debaser and a serial power abuser everything… Read more »
I could not have put it better myself. How on earth did they ever make him leader when there were already stains on his character from when he was mayor. And a man with allegedly 8 children with 3 different women gives us an idea of his moral compass. Surely he will do the decent thing and go now.
His moral compass was throuroughly de-gaussed at a very early age.
Probably when he was sent to Eton. If not before.
“There was no party and no covid rules were broken, not even the gathering in my flat or the 8 under police investigation or the 4 others and the constant hanging out in the garden.”
Johnson apologises ‘unreservedly’ for No 10 staff video but says no party was held – Bing video
That corrupted serial liar, deceiver and utter coward has no morals whatsoever. Boot him out from Number 10 and throw him in jail.
r
How detested does one have to be when your closest staff manage to hand 300 photographs of parties to the Metropolitan Police Service? What office staff anywhere HAS 300 party photos to hand over?
Johnson and his party are creating wholly new levels of sociopathy and shamelessness.
Callous clown Boris Johnson is like a slimy slug, as is all his brown nosing cretinous Conservative MPs who today defended the indefensible. The cult of Boris is evident for all to see, especially all those Welsh Tories, in particular pervert MP Rob Roberts who oozed slime from every pore in his skin crawling adulation. I felt queazy. And I found it gut wrenching how the speaker of the house gave SNP’s leader at Westminster Ian Blackford his marching orders for stating the truth where the archaic dinosaur Palace of Westminster system protected smirking a liar & bounder Boris Johnson.… Read more »
Nail on the head Cymro.