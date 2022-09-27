No plans for ‘any kind’ of formal Prince of Wales investiture ceremony
The Prince of Wales has no plans to stage an investiture ceremony to formally mark receiving his new title, it has emerged.
It is understood William has no plans for “any kind” of an investiture like the ceremony staged for the King, and is focused on “deepening the trust and respect” of the people of Wales over time.
A few days after the Queen’s death, William spoke via telephone with Mark Drakeford, First Minister of Wales, a conversation where William mentioned his “deep affection for Wales”.
The prince, who served as an RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot when living on Anglesey with wife Kate, “expressed his and the Princess of Wales’s honour in being asked by the King to serve the Welsh people”.
Charles III announced that he was making William and Kate the new Prince and Princess of Wales during his first speech as King; a petition against continuing with the Prince of Wales title has now attracted more than 35,000 signatures.
Protests
Charles’ investiture at Caernarfon castle in 1969 drew protests including Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s non-violent mass protests, to more direct threats from the Free Wales Army and Mudiad Amddiffyn Cymru.
King Charles didn’t want to be Prince of Wales “any more than he wanted a headache” the former custodian of Caernarfon Castle has recently said.
First Minister Mark Drakeford has previously strongly suggested that any new investiture need not follow the pattern set in 1969.
Wales visit
The Prince and Princess of Wales have begun their first visit to Wales today, September 27, since receiving their titles, travelling to Anglesey where they made their first home as newlyweds and where they took Prince George and Princess Charlotte during the Platinum Jubilee weekend.
They will later travel to Swansea.
Why should plans be made for a silly title that does not really exist? We know royals are experts at wasting other people’s hard earned money but to carry on with a silly investiture would be a charade.
It’s basically two fingers up to the people of Wales by the English establishment. They are effectively saying. You have no power to stop us. We not only own your natural resources and make hundreds of millions in the process, but we own you too! Today we had Wil & Kate visit Holyhead, Ynys Mon with the usual children attending waving flags. A typical grooming tactic used. Get them when they are young they say. It’s a form of abuse in my opinion. To brainwash our impressionable children into becoming loyal subjects to a mafia family who think they are… Read more »
Helicopters hovering and police blocking roads. Yippee! The Royal Circus is in town. Holyhead and Swansea today, two more towns or cities tomorrow. The cost? Who cares? We ‘ve got money to burn.
The reception King Charles III received two weekends ago clearly but the frighteners on…
They know they are not really welcome so why go ahead with these titles at all..