No row with Home Secretary over migration reform, Rayner insists

David Lynch, Press Association Political Correspondent

Angela Rayner has insisted she is not getting into a row with her Cabinet colleague Shabana Mahmood over plans to tighten migration law.

The Communities Secretary hit out ahead of Labour’s conference at plans to lengthen the period of time before foreign care workers can claim permanent settlement in the UK from five to 15 years.

It sets her at odds with Ms Mahmood, the Home Secretary who is spearheading the reforms which would apply to all carers who have arrived in Britain since 2021.

Speaking on Sunday, Ms Rayner insisted she is not causing trouble on the Government frontbench.

Asked about her opposition to the migration plans, Ms Rayner told Sky News: “Shabana had a consultation on the transitional arrangements, and she’s been really clear that we’ve got to have a fair system that is fair for people that contribute today, and those that come to this country to contribute.

“I have absolute support for Shabana in that, and I’m sure she’ll come to a good conclusion on that.

“I contributed to that consultation, and I’m on the record for that.

“We’re all united. We’ve seen on illegal migration, those figures coming down, so I think that she’s doing a fantastic job.

“So there’s no split story there, unfortunately.”

The Communities Secretary was also asked if collective responsibility, the idea that all Cabinet ministers show a united public front on Government policy, is dead as a result of her vocal opposition.

She replied: “No. The Prime Minister was really clear that we are going to do politics differently, and that means reaching out to other politicians as well and having that conversation.

“Our Home Secretary was really clear about that, and I think she’s done a fantastic job.”

In an interview with The Times ahead of Labour conference, Ms Rayner warned that backdating the migration reforms for the last five years would “change the goalposts”.

She is among a large number of Labour MPs who have suggested the reforms are unfair, and previously described them as “un-British”.

Asked whether she had raised the issue with her colleague Ms Mahmood, Ms Rayner told the Times: “I think Shabana knows. It was in the newspaper at the time. I have not changed my view on that.”

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