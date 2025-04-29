No Senedd debate on animal experiments, MSs decide

Martin Shipton

Members of the Senedd will not debate a proposal to stop state funding of experiments carried out on live animals, but will write to the four Welsh universities that undertake such research, asking them to clarify their position.

More than 39,000 procedures involving animals took place in Wales in 2022, an increase over 2021. However polls show that most people oppose animal research, preferring new technologies.

Four universities – Aberystwyth, Bangor, Cardiff and Swansea – conduct animal experiments.

Petition

A petition submitted by Deborah Davies of Wales Against Animal Experiments gained a total of 13,931 signatures, at least 7,000 of which came from England.

Plaid Cymru MS Luke Fletcher told the Petitions Committee: “Looking at what the petition is calling for, animal testing isn’t devolved. There’s a question around the funding of Welsh universities, but the Welsh Government’s position is clear on that – it’s hands off.

“I know it’s reached the threshold [for a debate] but fewer than half of those signatures come from Wales. I do think there’s a role for individual Members who take an interest in this to be asking some questions around the funding element.

“So I wouldn’t be in a position to suggest we take this for a debate, especially when we consider the amount of time that’s left before the dissolution of the Senedd [for the May 2026 election]. We should be focussing on those petitions where the Welsh Government has the ability to do things.”

Mr Fletcher suggested, and the committee agreed, that the universities concerned should be written to asking about their petition on animal testing and what they were looking to move away from it.

