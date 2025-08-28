No Wales return for Aaron Ramsey in World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan

Captain Aaron Ramsey has been omitted from the Wales squad for their World Cup qualifier in Kazakhstan next month.

Ramsey returned from a five-month lay-off on Saturday following hamstring surgery to make his debut for Mexican club Pumas UNAM.

The 34-year-old midfielder came on as a second-half substitute against Puebla, playing the final 30 minutes of a 0-0 draw.

But the 86-times capped Ramsey – who has not played for Wales since September 2024 – has been left out of Craig Bellamy’s 25-man squad for the crunch Group J clash in Astana.

Tottenham defender Ben Davies will again wear the armband in Ramsey’s absence.

Injuries

Leeds midfielder Ethan Ampadu and Burnley full-back Connor Roberts will miss the Kazakhstan tie on September 4 through injury.

Oli Cooper and Rabbi Matondo have not been included after being involved in the June camp for World Cup qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Belgium.

Three uncapped teenagers – Dylan Lawlor, Kai Andrews and Ronan Kpakio – make the squad.

Wrexham are represented for the first time in more than a decade with Danny Ward, Nathan Broadhead and Kieffer Moore having joined the newly-promoted Championship club this summer.

Wales currently sit second in their group with seven points from four games at the halfway stage of the qualifying campaign.

Bellamy suffered his first defeat in 10 matches when Wales lost 4-3 to Belgium in Brussels.

Wales will return from their 6,000-mile round trip to Kazakhstan to play Canada in a Swansea friendly on September 9.

Wales squad

K Darlow (Leeds), D Ward (Wrexham), A Davies (Sheff Utd), B Cabango (Swansea), J Dasilva (Coventry), B Davies (Tottenham), R Kpakio (Cardiff), C Mepham (Bournemouth), D Lawlor (Cardiff), J Rodon (Leeds), N Williams (Nottm Forest), K Andrews (Coventry), C Crew (Doncaster, on loan from Leeds), J James (Rennes), J Sheehan (Bolton), D Brooks (Bournemouth), S Thomas (Stoke), H Wilson (Fulham), N Broadhead (Wrexham), L Cullen (Swansea), M Harris (Oxford), L Koumas (Birmingham, on loan from Liverpool), D James (Leeds), B Johnson (Tottenham), K Moore (Wrexham).

