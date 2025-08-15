No Welsh representation in Strictly 2025 lineup

The final three names have been announced for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing 2025 lineup, with none of this year’s celebrity contestants coming from Wales. Former Lioness Karen Carney, Game Of Thrones star Kristian Nairn and TV presenter Ross King have been revealed as the final three names, with the trio announced on Friday as the line-up for the upcoming series was completed.

Nairn played Hodor in the HBO fantasy series and currently performs as a DJ, while Carney is a sports presenter and co-hosts the Long Story Short podcast with fellow former Lioness Jill Scott. King presents on ITV’s Good Morning Britain and Lorraine as a Los Angeles correspondent and has also written three novels. They will join the likes of Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison and Neighbours actor Stefan Dennis to compete on Strictly, which returns next month. Last year, Welsh tenor, Wynne Evans, represented the nation but his appearance led to controversy after he made what he described as an “inappropriate and unacceptable” comment during the Strictly Come Dancing live tour launch in December.

“So excited”

Carney told BBC’s Radio 2 that being confirmed for the show was “nerve-racking” but she is “so excited” to participate. She said: “Obviously football, I’ve retired six years ago, so this is something very new to me, but (I am a) huge fan of the show so I can’t wait, and now it’s out, which is like a relief to get it out there and say that I’m going to be on the show. “I’m mega-excited.” The former footballer, who has played for Chelsea, Arsenal, Birmingham City and England and is currently a pundit for men and women’s football, said she had kept her participation in Strictly a secret until now, adding even her family did not know. Nairn, who is also known for his role as Wee John Feeney in the HBO comedy Our Flag Means Death, told Radio 2 he is used to keeping secrets as people would question him about Game Of Thrones plotlines. He said: “I will say, doesn’t mean that I’m good at it. “Anyway, I have kept secrets for years on end about plot points, but yeah, it doesn’t mean I’m very good at it.” “It’s such an amazing show (Strictly) and I love that. “I love dance, I love music, I love movement, and I really saw it as a chance to get back into that, because it’s been a long time. It really has been a long time, as you will see. “I do have a few moves and I do have rhythm, but it’s the DJ shuffle and it’s very different to what I’m going to be doing now.” King said it is a “dream come true to be part of an iconic show”.

Confirmed contestants

Other contestants confirmed for the show this year include Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, also known as Nitro, and former The Apprentice star Tom Skinner. Skinner was announced as a contestant after the 34-year-old met US Vice-President JD Vance for a barbecue and drinks, with the social media personality – who befriended Donald Trump’s number two on social media platform X – describing the event as “once in a lifetime”. Also in the Strictly line-up this year is podcast host and YouTube star George Clarke, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finalist La Voix, former England rugby player Chris Robshaw, and model and CBBC actress Ellie Goldstein, who is to become the first contestant with Down’s syndrome to take part in the full series. Love Island winner Dani Dyer-Bowen, EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal, Doctor Who star Alex Kingston, and former footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink will also take to the dance floor. Strictly, hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in September, with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas as judges.

