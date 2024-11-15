Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

No10 apologises after meat and alcohol served at Diwali event

15 Nov 2024 3 minute read
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has a tilak applied by a member of the Arunima Kumar Dance Company during a reception to mark Diwali, at 10 Downing Street, London. Image: Mina Kim/PA Wire

Downing Street has apologised to British Hindus after meat and alcohol were served at its annual Diwali celebration.

Number 10 said a “mistake” had been made in the organisation of the event and sought to assure the community “it will not happen again”.

Hinduism does not have a clear prohibition on alcohol or meat consumption, but many Hindus choose not to drink and some are also vegetarian.

Complaints

The Downing Street celebration prompted complaints from UK Hindus including Shivani Raja, the Conservative MP for Leicester East, who said she was “greatly concerned” to hear about the event.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and members of the Arunima Kumar Dance Company light candles at the doorstep of 10 Downing Street. Image: Mina Kim/PA Wire

A Number 10 spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister was pleased to welcome a range of communities celebrating Diwali to a reception in Downing Street.

“He paid tribute to the huge contribution the British Hindu, Sikh & Jain communities make to our country and how the government is driven by the shared values of hard work, ambition and aspiration.

“A mistake was made in the organisation of the event. We understand the strength of feeling on this issue and so would apologise to the community and assure them it will not happen again.”

Concern

The Downing Street Diwali event has taken place since 2009. It gained prominence during the premiership of Britain’s first Hindu prime minister Rishi Sunak, who was pictured lighting traditional candles with his family on the occasion.

Larry the cat looks at candles at the doorstep of 10 Downing Street during a reception held by Prime Minister Keir Starmer to mark Diwali in London. Image: Mina Kim/PA Wire

In a letter to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Ms Raja had said she was “greatly concerned” to hear that attendees of this year’s celebration were offered meat and alcohol.

“I feel this speaks poorly against the organisation of this year’s event – with a disappointing lack of knowledge of the customs and traditions that many British citizens hold dear,” she said.

“As a practising Hindu, representing thousands of Hindus within my own constituency of Leicester East, I have been deeply saddened to hear that this year’s festivities were overshadowed in the greatest Office of State by negativity, as a result of this oversight.”

Adrian
Adrian
46 minutes ago

Starmer was touted as being ‘forensic’ when he became leader of the Labour Party. I don’t think I’ve come across a more sloppy thinker in my life.

Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
6 minutes ago
Reply to  Adrian

I thought the Corkman was doing the thinking for him…surely the kitchen hasn’t been gutted, after all Sunak was a ‘proud’ Hindu…

Why vote
Why vote
8 minutes ago

So nobody in th top echelons of power thaught about picking up a phone and asking a simple question, they are the ones raising taxes and giving bumper pay rises plus raiding pensioners. Wonder if they know why they are doing it?

