Noise concerns raised over plans for overnight motorhome and campervan parking site

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

A local authority’s plans for an overnight motorhome and campervan parking site have been submitted, with some of its own officers recommending refusal.

Pembrokeshire Council has submitted plans for Goodwick Moor car park, close Fishguard ferry port to be an overnight stopover facility for motorhomes.

However, the Pollution Control Team are recommending refusal, suggesting that they would not be able to enforce any noise complaints.

Proposed trial

In September 2024, the council proposed a trial for the campervan stopover facility, with the 18-month trial expected to start this March.

A formal planning application for a “conditional change” of the use of the car park has now been submitted by the council.

The change would “allow for the sleeping overnight between 7am and 9am for motorhomes/camper vans only”.

In its report, the council’s Pollution Control Team say they “have a history of complaints associated with this particular location where it has been utilised for overnight parking of heavy goods vehicles.”

“Noise nuisance complaints from nearby residential properties were received, as well as concerns for insanitary conditions and improper waste disposal” in the location.”

It says the proposal “would undoubtedly represent an intensification of the site for the overnighting of transient vehicles”.

‘Untenable position’

The Pollution Control Team said it would be placed in an “untenable position”, where it would not be able to enforce any noise complaints, since the noise source would be transitory vehicles.

“As the source of the noise would be transitory, overnighting vehicles accessing and egressing the site, the persons then responsible would be the owner/operator of the facility.”

“As the development site is in the ownership of the local authority, the applicant, the Pollution Control Team, as part of that authority, would be unable to address any future adverse impacts upon public health and the local amenity as legally they are unable to enforce relevant legislation upon the local authority that they are a part of.”

The Pollution Control Team are calling for a refusal of the plans due to this conflict of interest.

They concluded: “Therefore, considering the evaluation of the application submitted and following consultation with the Public Protection Divisions manager the Pollution Control Team would recommend refusal for this particular planning application for the reasons detailed above.”

