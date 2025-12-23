Non-crime hate incidents to be scrapped for ‘common sense’ system

Non-crime hate incidents are no longer “fit for purpose” and would be scrapped under plans to be presented to the Home Secretary.

A review by police leaders set to be published next month will call for non-crime hate incidents to be replaced with a new “common sense” system, the Telegraph reports.

The new scheme would see only the most serious incidents recorded as anti-social behaviour.

Non-crime hate incidents are perceived to be motivated by hostility or prejudice towards certain characteristics, such as race or gender, but do not meet the threshold of a criminal offence.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and College of Policing will publish their review next month, which will then be given to the Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood.

The review was announced after the Metropolitan Police said in October that it would no longer investigate non-crime hate incidents.

It also followed Father Ted creator Graham Linehan discovering he would face no further action over social media posts he made about transgender issues, after he was arrested at Heathrow Airport in September.

Speaking with the Telegraph, Lord Herbert of South Downs, chairman of the College of Policing, said that non-crime hate incidents would “go as a concept”, with the system, which dates back to 1999, no longer “fit for purpose”.

He said: “There will be no recording of anything like it on crime databases.

“Instead, only the most serious category of what will be treated as anti-social behaviour will be recorded. It’s a sea change.”

Lord Hebert said the recording of non-crime hate incidents had “drawn police into an area I don’t believe they want to be in”.

Rather than logging hate incidents on a crime database, the plan would treat them as intelligence reports, with officers given a “common sense” checklist.

The checklist is intended to ensure officers target only serious anti-social behaviour, such as antisemitism, the peer said.