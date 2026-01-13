Norovirus outbreak forces temporary ward closures at Prince Philip Hospital

Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli has been closed to visitors after a norovirus outbreak, with Hywel Dda University Health Board urging the public to stay away until further notice.

From today ( 13 January), four wards at the hospital have been shut due to multiple cases of the highly contagious virus, which causes vomiting and diarrhoea.

Although only some wards are directly affected, the visiting restrictions apply to the whole site in a bid to prevent further spread among patients, staff and the wider community.

Health bosses say only essential visiting will be permitted in exceptional circumstances, and families are being asked to contact the relevant ward or the hospital switchboard before travelling.

Sharon Daniel, Director of Nursing, Quality and Patient Experience at Hywel Dda UHB, said the measures were necessary to protect vulnerable patients.

“We have taken the decision to restrict all but essential visiting to Prince Philip Hospital in order to keep patients and staff safe and to halt the spread of norovirus,” Ms Daniel said.

“I know this will be difficult for those who have loved ones in hospital and we will reopen the wards as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The health board said the closure will remain in place until the outbreak subsides, with daily monitoring underway. Visitors are being urged to check online updates rather than travelling to the hospital.

Norovirus outbreaks typically peak during winter months and swiftly spread in closed environments such as schools, care homes and hospitals.

All other Hywel Dda UHB hospitals remain open as normal. However, the board is asking the public to help reduce wider winter pressure by staying away if they are unwell.

Members of the public should not attend hospitals if they have vomiting, diarrhoea, flu-like symptoms, or have been unwell within the last 48 hours.

Visitors to all clinical sites are strongly encouraged to wear masks and maintain good hand hygiene.

Ms Daniel added: “Only come to our sites if you are feeling well. This helps limit the spread of viruses and protects our most vulnerable patients. It also keeps staff well so they can care for those with the greatest need.”