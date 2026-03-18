North Wales council reassures locals it is not planning to sell public land at popular beach

A north Wales council is urging locals not to be misled by false online claims that it plans to sell public land at a popular beach.

Denbighshire County Council says it’s “aware of misinformation circulating in Prestatyn forums” suggesting it plans to dispose of land at Ffrith Beach, near Prestatyn.

A council spokeswoman confirmed: “This is not correct.”

The clarification follows confusion arising regarding the publication of a “disposal of land” notice in relation to council land.

The spokeswoman added: “The council recently published a ‘disposal of land’ notice relating to 26 acres of council-owned land which is currently privately managed under leasehold to Lakeside Ltd, the owners of Ffrith Beach Touring Caravan Park.”

She added: “This means that if the proposed disposal of land agreement goes ahead, Lakeside Ltd will become the freehold owners of approximately 22 acres of land which they are currently already leasing from the council. This 22 acres of land is currently used as a touring caravan park, and there will be no change of use under the proposals.”

The authority says a further four acres of land currently leased to Lakeside Ltd will be returned to council management and looked after by their open spaces team.

The council described this land as the patch between the Ffrith Beach Touring Caravan Park and the Ffrith Indoor Bowls Centre.

“Members of the public currently enjoy access to this patch of land by permission of the existing leaseholders, Lakeside Ltd,” said the spokeswoman.

“It is not a public right of way and it is not currently maintained by the council. Returning this small patch of land to council management secures this land as a public open space and ensures its use as a means of accessing the beach is secured for future generations.”

She added: “Ffrith Beach itself is, and will remain, publicly accessible land which is free for everyone to enjoy.”