North Wales detective to face trial next year following sex offence

Nation.Cymru staff/agencies

A trial date has been fixed next year for a North Wales Police detective accused of upskirting a teenage girl.

Detective Constable Lee Harshey-Jones, 45, appeared at Chester Crown Court today to face the voyeurism allegation.

He was arrested over the alleged incident in Colwyn Bay, Conwy, last month and later suspended by his employers North Wales Police.

He was charged with the offence of recording an image beneath clothing without consent under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

Harshey-Jones is also charged with perverting the course of justice and improper use of police powers and privileges.

No pleas were entered as a provisional trial date of August 16 2027 was fixed.

The defendant was granted conditional bail ahead of a case management hearing at the same court on September 30.

Harshey-Jones was the lead investigator in the case of Ethan Ives-Griffiths who was murdered by his grandparents, Michael and Kerry Ives, in 2021. He has also given evidence in other high-profile murder trials in north Wales.