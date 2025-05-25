North Wales drugs gang jailed for 30 years

Seven members of an organised crime group (OCG) who supplied drugs from Rhyl across Denbighshire and Conwy have today been jailed for a combined total of almost 32 years.

In October 2024, more than 90 officers from across the force area and the Northwest Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) executed a co-ordinated strike day in which eight warrants targeted various addresses across North Wales.

The day of action resulted in eight men being charged and remanded into custody. A large quantity of drugs and cash were seized along with various weapons, including a machete.

This came following a six-month long investigation, named Operation Combustion, into a conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis across Denbighshire and Conwy between September 2023 and October 2024.

Members

Seven members of the OCG appeared at Mold Crown Court today, Thursday 22nd May.

For conspiring to supply cocaine, heroin and cannabis, the judge gave the following sentences:

Alex Coxon, 27, of Rhys Avenue, Kinmel Bay- eight years.

David Ryan Jones, 29, of Aquarium Crescent, Rhyl – seven years, three months.

Cameron Moule, 29, of Cefndy Road, Rhyl – six years

McCorley Chamberlain, 28, of Henllan Place, Denbigh – six years

Jamie Lawrence, 34, of Maesgwyn, Kinmel Bay – four years, eight months.

Kevin Harrop, 29, of Glan Y Mor Road, Penrhyn Bay and William Coxon, 59, of Rhys Avenue, Kinmel Bay were both sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years.

An eighth man, James Higham, 39, of Penrhyn Avenue, Prestatyn, previously admitted to the offences and was jailed for eight months at Caernarfon Crown Court on 31st March.

In May 2024, Macauley Wood, 28, of Glascoed Avenue, Kinmel Bay, was arrested following a drugs warrant in Kinmel Bay. A mobile phone was seized during searches of the address which lead officers to discover the Tommo line.

Wood was subsequently sentenced to 27 months imprisonment at Mold Crown Court On August 1st 2024 for being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

Investigations into the Tommo line identified other members of the OCG.

Alex Coxon headed up the Tommo line whilst his father, William Coxon, laundered drugs money as part of the OCG. Alex Coxon also acted as a distributor of drugs to David Jones, who in turn supplied drugs to others.

James Lawrence, McCorley Chamberlain and Cameron Moule were involved in street dealing to users. In July 2024, several thousands of pounds worth of cocaine and heroin were found in the shed of Cameron Moule’s address.

The following month, over a kilogram of class A drugs and over £7000 in cash were seized from an electricity box in the garden of Coxon’s neighbour.

As a result of a protracted investigation, officers executed several strikes at the addresses of the gang members in October 2024.

Investigation

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Constable Chris Wynne from the Central Priority Crime Team said: “I would like to express my thanks to the community for their support during our investigation. We are committed to making North Wales a hostile environment for those who engage in organised criminality.

“We are determined to bring people who bring misery to the towns and villages of North Wales to justice.”

Chief Superintendent Owain Llewellyn added: “This sentence reflects the excellent work carried out by our local policing team.

“Throughout the investigation we have been well supported by the community, who had grown tired of seeing these individuals flaunting criminally obtained wealth and creating fear on the streets of Rhyl and wider areas.

“We are committed to our fight against organised criminality across North Wales and will respond robustly to community intelligence.”

Anybody with information about drug supply in North Wales is encouraged to contact police via their website, by calling 101, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

