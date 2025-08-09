North Wales educational institutions unite

Four leading educational institutions have united to form the North Wales Tertiary Alliance (NWTA) – a landmark partnership to strengthen education and skills development, fuel economic growth, and improve life opportunities across the region.

Launched during the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham, the Alliance includes Bangor University, Wrexham University, Coleg Cambria, and Grŵp Llandrillo Menai.

Together, they aim to build a more coherent, inclusive, and connected tertiary education system that better serves learners, communities, and industries at every level.

The NWTA is founded on a shared mission to align further and higher education with regional and national priorities, supporting young people, adult learners, and employers through stronger progression pathways, joint initiatives, and innovation in training and research.

“Joined-up education system”

Yana Williams, Chief Executive of Coleg Cambria, said: “This collaboration brings together the scale and diversity of our institutions to enhance learner opportunities and serve the varied needs of North Wales.

“By aligning with the goals of MEDR, the new Commission for Tertiary Education and Research, we’re committed to continuous improvement and a more joined-up education system.”

Aled Jones-Griffith, Chief Executive of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, added: “We want to make it easier for young people to move from school into college and university, and for adults to re-engage with learning at any stage.

“This Alliance will help us support people into quality jobs and close the gap between vocational and academic routes.”

The NWTA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding committing the institutions to work together for four years, with ambitions to boost progression from further to higher education; develop skills pipelines aligned with regional economic needs; promote bilingual education and Welsh-medium provision; deliver inclusive, high-quality training from entry-level to degree apprenticeships and expand research and innovation that drives civic and economic impact.

“Future-ready”

Welcoming the move, Professor Edmund Burke, Vice-Chancellor of Bangor University, said: “By working closely together, we can ensure that we provide a wide range of opportunities for students, businesses and the region.

“The NWTA strengthens pathways and helps us to deliver a more accessible, flexible, and future-ready education system.”

Professor Joe Yates, Vice-Chancellor of Wrexham University, added: “We’re united by the belief that collaboration unlocks solutions.

“This Alliance focuses on raising participation in higher-level skills, especially in underrepresented communities, and building the workforce needed in both the public and private sectors.”

Crucially, the NWTA will aim to work not just across the education system, but in partnership with industry, businesses, and public sector organisations in Wales and beyond, ensuring the area can respond to the challenges and opportunities of a changing economy.

As the Curriculum for Wales is implemented, the Alliance will also strengthen links with schools, helping to inspire the next generation to pursue education and training pathways that lead to success in work and life.

The North Wales Tertiary Alliance say is represents a “bold new chapter for post-16 education — one built on collaboration, community, and commitment to the future”.

