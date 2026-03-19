North Wales Fire Service challenged over lack of engagement with council

Alec Doyle, Local democracy reporter

North Wales Fire Service has been urged to engage with Wrexham Council after it was claimed it has not presented a report to the authority in person for 14 years.

Members of Wrexham’s Democratic Services Committee criticised North Wales Fire Service (NWFRS) – which will again increase its precept charge to council tax payers this April – for refusing requests to bring performance reports to the authority and face scrutiny in person.

They argued that if NWFRS wished to charge residents more they should make themselves available for members to question – as North Wales Police do through the community safety partnership.

Wrexham Council’s new Democratic Services Manager Dr Rebecca Wright said: “I had a discussion with the relevant scrutiny officer about this issue.

“He told me the fire service have said that there’s no capacity for them to be able to attend any meetings or supply a report.”

That claim drew the ire of committee members.

“I’ve been on this council for 14 years now and I’ve never once seen a report from North Wales Fire and Rescue Authority come in to our councillors,” said Cllr Derek Wright.

“I just feel that all the fire service do each year is ask us for more money for their precept, but we don’t actually have any input into it.

“With the police we do because they come to the community safety partnership. Couldn’t a fire officer attend that meeting and then the lead member who takes responsibility for the police could then take over the responsibility for the fire authority as well? At least we would have an annual report on the fire service.

“In the meantime could we ask the politically-balanced representatives on the fire authority to get their heads together and give us a report after each meeting they attend?

“I think it’s silly. There’s no information as a councillor I can give to my constituents on what’s happening within the fire authority. I don’t think that’s correct when we are paying a precept to them as a council.

“If we could have someone to come and give us an overview of what changes have happened since the cultural review but they’re just refusing to come to scrutiny. I feel that’s wrong.

“They’re part of public service within North Wales and therefore we as elected members should have at least an annual report if not a report after each meeting of the fire authority.”

Cllr Rondo Roberts, who is a member of the Fire and Rescue Authority, expressed surprise that no representative of NWFRS had been sent to speak to the council.

“I’m amazed that they’re refusing to come,” he said. “The structure is that top heavy, I can’t see how and why somebody can’t attend or send a report at least.

“There’s a weekly bulletin goes out to members of the fire authority and the executive panel to keep communities up to date but I am astounded that they won’t engage.”

Cllr Roberts pledged to raise the issue at the next meeting of the Fire and Rescue Authority on April 20.

A spokesperson for NWFRS said: “North Wales Fire and Rescue Service is accountable through the North Wales Fire and Rescue Authority, which is made up of elected members nominated by the six North Wales local authorities, including Wrexham County Borough Council.

“These members scrutinise the service’s performance, governance and financial planning through the authority’s formal meetings and committees.

“While the service does not routinely present reports directly to individual council committees, we do maintain regular communication with local authorities. Following each Fire and Rescue Authority meeting, a summary of key headlines and decisions is shared with the leaders of all six North Wales councils.

“We remain committed to constructive engagement with local authorities across North Wales and would welcome ongoing dialogue about how best to support democratic scrutiny and understanding of the service’s work.”