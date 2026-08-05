North Wales food company sets sights on £52m turnover after record year

Nation.Cymru staff

A north Wales food company is planning a major expansion after more than doubling its turnover in three years.

Middledale Foods recorded turnover of £31.2m in its latest financial year and is now targeting £52m by 2028.

The specialist ingredients company, which marks its 30th anniversary this year, plans to invest in its operations, staff and infrastructure to increase capacity as demand from food manufacturers grows.

The company said its underlying earnings increased by 133% between 2022 and 2025. It is targeting turnover of £52m and earnings of £1.5m by 2028

The company, based in Chirk, supplies ingredients to food manufacturers across the UK, including dairy, egg, plant-based and other specialist products.

The company was founded by Nigel Salsbury in 1996, initially specialising in the supply of bulk, short shelf-life dairy ingredients, before expanding into other areas.

Its customers include Yeo Valley, Baxters and Arla Foods.

Managing director Sarah Summers said: “Reaching our 30th anniversary is a milestone we’re incredibly proud of, but our focus is firmly on what comes next.

“Every stage of our growth has been guided by a commitment to building a stronger business that continues to deliver for our customers and manufacturing partners.

“Everything we’ve achieved has been made possible by the dedication of our team, the trust our customers place in us and the strength of the manufacturing partnerships we’ve built over the past three decades.”

She added: “Through continued investment in people, systems, expertise and innovation, we’re broadening our specialist ingredients offering and strengthening the capabilities that enable us to deliver innovative, partnership-led ingredient solutions and support our customers for many years to come.”

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