North Wales girl with rare condition steals the show on S4C

A fun-loving 10-year-old girl who’s one of only 20 people worldwide with a rare chromosome disorder has landed a starring role in a hit TV show.

Chloe Milloy, from Bryngwran on Anglesey, has a condition known as deletion 14 syndrome that affects her growth, feeding, breathing and heart.

She teamed up with Twin Town actor Llyr Evans who plays a hapless handyman called Harri in the S4C comedy, Help Llaw (Helping Hand).

The pair filmed scenes for the episode at Pendine Park’s Bryn Seiont Newydd care home in Caernarfon.

They were joined by popular Welsh actor and singer Emyr Gibson who’s also the creative practitioner at the specialist dementia centre.

There were cameo roles for Bryn Seiont residents as part of a sing-along and a fictional protest demanding a cup of tea after a dishwasher broke down.

The series features youngsters from across Wales who have additional learning needs and disabilities, and uses Makaton sign language.

The programme with Chloe will be the first in the new series which starts on Monday, April 20, on S4C’s Cyw platform.

‘Humbling’

Chloe’s mum Kayleigh said: “It was a brilliant day and Chloe loved it. She hasn’t stopped talking about it and is looking forward to seeing herself on television.”

According to Llyr, who hails from Ruthin and lives in Felinheli, making Help Llaw was a “very humbling process”.

He said: “I’ve had to learn Makaton and some new skills working with children with different special needs every day. It’s very enriching for me personally.

“I’m a father myself and it makes you understand how lucky you have been because these children have to deal with so many challenges but they don’t know anything different and it’s exceptionally rewarding.

“We’re at Bryn Seiont today which cares for people with dementia and my own mother has Alzheimer’s and is in a care home in Ruthin and it make you realise how much not only older people but also children benefit from music and singing.

“A lot of the show relies on improvisation and I absolutely love that because that’s what creates the magic.

“You have some real pearls coming from the children – they are the stars of the show which has been incredibly well received.”

Best of both worlds

Filming was also a joyful experience for multi-talented Emyr Gibson who found fame as part of the cast of the popular S4C Welsh language series Rownd a Rownd and is also a radio DJ and singer.

He said: “Two of my worlds have come together today but it’s been a lot of fun especially with some of the residents joining in as extras.

“My first love is acting and I adore my job in Bryn Seiont so I’ve had the best of both worlds today.

“Music and singing makes such a huge difference to people – the power of music is just incredible.

“Help Llaw is a very special programme and Chloe has been absolutely fantastic – she’s a real star. Llyr has been brilliant with her – they had a lot of fun and he kept making her laugh.”

Chloe, a pupil at Ysgol y Bont in Llangefni, and her twin sister, Scarlett, were born at 31 weeks by emergency C-section at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan.

Mum Kayleigh added: “Despite everything that’s been thrown at her Chloe’s full of fun, always laughing and very happy-go-lucky. She’s a very bright and determined little girl who has come a long way in her development. The bond with her sister is unbelievable.

“She has become verbal recently and is starting to walk unaided. She has hearing loss but hates using the hearing aids and has learnt Makaton and loves singing and dancing and she plays the piano as well.”

‘Stroke of luck’

The episode starring Chloe will be featured in the second series of Help Llaw which was devised and made by television producer Nia Ceidiog, who comes originally from Wrexham and now lives in Cardiff.

She’s the creative mind behind many children’s TV programmes including the BAFTA Cymru winning Dwylo’r Enfys.

Nia said: “We’re very grateful to Pendine Park for allowing us to film at Bryn Seiont Newydd.

“The residents and the staff really entered into the spirit of things and it was a stroke of luck as well that Emyr also works there and was able to be part of this episode.”

The director was Non Haf, from Llandyrnog, near Denbigh who also plays a character called Harriet in the show.

She said: “The unexpected, unscripted moments are what makes this series so fresh and charming. They are the magic moments you can’t script beforehand.

“Llyr as Harri is just amazing because the children warm to him and respond brilliantly. The principle of helping people is the most important theme that underpins the programme.

“Because Llyr is so wonderful with them, the children really have a great time and just enjoy it.

“Something clicks and children like Choe relax and then you can get the best out of them. These children make miracles happen every day.

“When you see these children smiling and happy, it just means everything.”

Chloe’s Help Llaw episode will be the first in the new series which starts on Monday, April 20, on S4C’s Cyw platform. It can also be viewed on S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and other streaming platforms.