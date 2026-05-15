North Wales healthcare workforce boost in landmark training partnership

North Wales is set to train more homegrown healthcare professionals than ever before as a landmark partnership between a health board and college is formalised.

The agreement between Coleg Cambria and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) aims to transform how the region recruits, trains and retains its healthcare workforce.

The shared vision to expand education, training and employment pathways will help to meet rising demand for skilled professionals while creating accessible career opportunities for learners.

Vicky Edwards, Vice Principal of Technical Studies at Coleg Cambria, said: “Over many years, we’ve built a strong and impactful partnership with BCUHB, and this agreement allows us to bring all of that excellent work together under one clear strategic framework.

“By combining our expertise, we can create even more opportunities for learners – ensuring they gain the skills, experience and confidence needed to step straight into vital roles within the health service.

“This is about shaping the future workforce for North Wales, supporting our communities, and ensuring the next generation of healthcare professionals are ready to meet the challenges ahead.”

Central to the programme is the extension of the Nurse Cadets programme. Launched five years ago, the initiative combines classroom learning with hands-on experience in clinical settings such as Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

The programme has evolved with input from both organisations, producing employment-ready learners who are already adding value within healthcare teams.

This approach is now being extended into new areas, including specialist disciplines such as orthopaedics, alongside opportunities in estates, administration and support services.

The MoU brings together existing pockets of collaboration across the college into one strategic framework, enabling both organisations to respond faster to workforce needs.

It will also help reduce recruitment pressures, improve retention and support ongoing training challenges within Wales’ health sector.

Carol Shillabeer, Chief Executive of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, added: “We are delighted to have agreed a Memorandum of Understanding with our valued partner Coleg Cambria.

“This partnership will support the development of our staff and students alike, enabling the exchange of knowledge, skills, and expertise that are essential to meeting the evolving needs of our communities.

“Importantly, this agreement reinforces our collective ambition to deliver high-quality, patient-centred care while building a skilled workforce and fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement.

“As an anchor organisation in North Wales we look forward to building on this collaboration in the years ahead and the positive impact it will bring for patients, staff, and the wider community.”

Another focus of the partnership is preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals for the specific needs of communities in north Wales.

This includes developing bilingual skills, with Coleg Cambria already delivering Welsh language training to nurses, ensuring future staff can meet local linguistic and cultural needs.

Students also benefit from industry-standard training environments, including the college’s £14 million Nant building at its Yale campus in Wrexham, which features simulated hospital wards and immersive virtual reality learning.

The strengthened partnership will be driven by a joint strategic steering group which aims to strengthen communication and ensure innovative ideas continue to develop.

For more information, visit the Coleg Cambria site here.