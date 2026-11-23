Nation Cymru staff

A tourism titan, a restaurant with its own dog menu, a 300 million year old forest and former steelworks have been honoured as stars of the north Wales visitor industry.

“Inspirational” Thornley Leisure director David Thornley Snr, the Stablau gastro bar in Betws y Coed and the new heritage attraction, Stori Brymbo in Wrexham, were among the big winners at the Go North Wales Tourism Awards.

The 10th anniversary event at Venue Cymru was organised by North Wales Tourism to celebrate the dedication, skill and achievements of the region’s tourism and hospitality industry.

It was hosted by former BBC journalist Sian Lloyd and the headline sponsor once again was Harlech Foodservice which supplies many of the region’s hotels, guest houses and restaurants.

The prestigious Service to Tourism Award was won by David Thornley whose career began when he left school in 1962 and joined the family business when Thornley Leisure Parks comprised just three sites.

Under his leadership, the company has grown into a group of 10 holiday parks, including locations in Conwy, Llandudno, Caernarfon, the Llŷn Peninsula, Abersoch, Anglesey and Eryri National Park.

The headquarters is in Colwyn Bay with the third generation of the family now also part of the 148-strong team which includes 107 staff in North Wales.

A great night got even better for David when Thornley’s Beach Caravan Park in Llanddulas was named Holiday Park of the Year.

Mr Thornley said: “Tourism has been my life and a wonderful career for me and I’m so pleased to see a new generation taking over with my son and daughter now at the helm of the business.”

David Thornley Jnr added: “Not only was it a joy for us to witness my father rewarded with a long service honour, but for our amazing team at the Beach Caravan Park to also win recognition was just incredible.

“It is a wonderful endorsement of their commitment to providing the best standards of service they possible can to all our clients. We could not be more proud of our loyal and dedicated workforce.”

Also celebrating were the team from the Stablau bar and restaurant that’s part of the Royal Oak Hotel in Betws y Coed.

As well as serving top class cuisine to humans, they have a dedicated menu for dogs which earned them the Pet Friendly Business of the Year Award.

General Manager Sam Roberts, said: “This is proof that the decision we took a few years ago to open up our premises to dog owners inside and out was the right thing to do.”

Meanwhile, the New Tourism Business of the Year is Stori Brymbo, a £12 million visitor attraction in Wrexham that’s created 24 new jobs since it opened earlier this year.

It’s based at the site of the former Brymbo Steelworks which closed in 1990 and, as well as showcasing Welsh iron and steelmaking heritage, it also includes the 300 million year old Brymbo Fossil Forest.

Chief Executive Nicola Eaton Sawford commended the 120 volunteer representatives who have helped make the heritage centre and visitor attraction on the site of the former Brymbo Steelworks a bumper success.

She said: “This award is for them and for the Brymbo community as a whole who have turned a once derelict site into a symbol of pride. It has taken us 36 years to get here but this award is proof that we have succeeded in creating something truly unique and innovative at Brymbo.”

In neighbouring Flintshire, the popular Mold Food Festival won the Spirit of North Wales Award. The event, which attracts 8,000 foodies annually, celebrated its 20th anniversary this year.

Mold Food Festival vice chairman Pete Dando said: “This is our 20th year and Mold Food Festival has become more popular than ever, a much looked forward to date in the calendar of North Walians and people from much further afield.

“We have built a great festival over the last two decades which has well and truly put Mold on the map. It’s heartening to think that all that work and effort by so many volunteers has been recognised.”

The award for the Visitor Attraction of the Year went to the Corris Caverns which go back even further in Welsh history as the home of King Arthur’s Labyrinth where ancient Welsh myths and legends unfold through immersive storytelling.

The area’s industrial past can be explored in the underground of the former Braich Goch slate mine, and above ground the Welsh Legends Maze brings characters and tales from the Mabinogion to life.

Owners Peter Cameron and Danny Cameron, who have been running the attraction since 2022, said the award recognised the many improvements which had been made following major investment in recent years.

Peter said: “Winning Visitor Attraction of the Year is a real coup for us and testimony to all we have done to make it a number one attraction.

“Winning an award of such significance as this helps spread our reputation even further and will hopefully bring more people to Corris Caverns and to North Wales as a whole. We thank everyone who supported us this year.”

The long-established Llandudno Snowsports Centre won the 4 Seasons Tourism and Sustainability Awards which was introduced this year to encourage all-year-round tourism in North Wales.

Winner of the blue riband Hotel of the Year was the Trefeddian Hotel, perched above golden sands where the mountains of Eryri meet the sea in Aberdyfi in Gwynedd.

The four star hotel has been welcoming guests for over 120 years and has won a whole host of accolades, including AA Hotel of the Year Wales, the AA Breakfast Award, Visit Wales Gold Award and Good Hotel Guide Editors’ Choice Family Friendly Hotel.

General Manager William Moeran said winning the Hotel of the Year title was a tribute to all its 62 staff who bring their A game to the business every single day.

Accepting the award along with assistant manager Lisa Scott-Llywarch, he said: “This is a great honour and it is so lovely to be here on such a great night for North Wales tourism as a whole.

“The competition was extremely strong tonight and so it was a big surprise to be awarded such a top honour. It is something which will take pride of place in our hotel for all to see.”

The Young Person of the Year Award went to 18-year-old Freya Louise-Haigh who works at Zip World in Betws y Coed.

The rising star has been described as a “remarkable young woman” and praised for her ambition, resilience and humility.

Jim Jones, head judge and chief executive of North Wales Tourism, praised David Thornley as a deserving winner of the Service to Tourism Award, highlighting the significant contribution he and his family have made to the region’s visitor economy.

Mr Jones also praised young award winner Freya Louise-Haigh, saying her early achievements demonstrated the strength of the next generation of tourism and hospitality professionals.

He said: “David and his family have made an outstanding contribution to tourism in North Wales, building Thornley Leisure into a major part of our visitor economy. His success is an inspiration to others coming into the industry.

“Freya is another fantastic example of the talent we have here in North Wales. She is already making her mark at such a young age, and I have no doubt she has a very promising future ahead of her.

“Congratulations to David, Freya and all our award winners. But it is equally important to recognise every single nominee, because these are the people who work tirelessly to make our tourism and hospitality sector what it is today.”

Harlech Foodservice managing director Mark Lawton said: “The Go North Wales Tourism Awards are a fantastic opportunity to shine a spotlight on the people and businesses who work tirelessly to make this region such a special place to visit.

“We’re delighted to continue our backing for the awards, which have become an important fixture in the region’s calendar and recognise the contribution tourism makes to the North Wales economy.

“We’re fortunate to have such an incredible part of the country on our doorstep, attracting visitors with its stunning landscapes, outdoor activities and unique experiences. But food and drink are just as important in creating lasting memories, which is why supporting local producers and championing Welsh produce wherever we can remains a key priority for us.

“Having faced significant challenges in recent years, it’s important that we recognise those who have continued to deliver outstanding experiences for visitors and play our part in celebrating their achievements.

“As a major employer in the region, we understand how important it is to support the local supply chain. Our relationships with customers, suppliers and producers help keep money circulating within North Wales, benefiting businesses and communities across the area.

“By working together and investing locally, we can help create a stronger regional economy and ensure North Wales continues to thrive as a destination for generations to come.”

Winners

New Tourism Business of the Year: Stori Brymbo

Pet Friendly Business of the Year: Y Stablau, Betws y Coed

Bro a Byd Tourism Award: Anglesey Sea Zoo

Restaurant of the Year: Seren Collection – Seren Collection – Afon restaurant at Penmaenuchaf Hotel, Penmaenpool, Dolgellau

Bistro, Café or Coffee Shop of the Year: Caffi Doti, Trefriw

Activity of the Year: Llanfairpwll Distillery

Visitor Attraction of the Year: Corris Caverns

4 Seasons Tourism and Sustainability Award: Llandudno Snowsports Centre

Hotel of the Year: Trefeddian Hotel, Aberdyfi

Self-catering of the Year: Hafan y Môr, Pwllheli

B&B, Inn and Guest House of the Year: Min y Don, Llandudno

Glamping, Camping and Caravan Site of the Year: Tree Tops and Train Tracks, Nannerch, near Mold

Holiday Park of the Year, The Beach Caravan Park (Thornley Leisure Parks), Llanddulas

Spirit of North Wales Award: Mold Food Festival

Marketing & Media Recognition Award: Pario Holiday Parks

Tourism Service/Product Supplier of the Year Award: Visit Conwy – Conwy Tourism Ambassador Programme

Young Person Award: Freya Louise-Haigh, Zip World, Betws y Coed

Cruise North Wales Award: Atgof – Making Memories in Wales

Service to Tourism Award – David Thornley