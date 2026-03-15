North Wales housing plans rejected

Richard Evans, Local democracy reporter.

Plans for a new social housing estate were debated again at a county council’s planning committee – and rejected for a second time due to fears about a “swamp”.

Denbighshire County Councillors had previously refused planning permission in February for 33 homes on land at Maes Meurig, Prestatyn, before the debate on Wednesday 12 March at the authority’s Ruthin County Hall HQ.

The development, proposed on behalf of North Wales Housing, included 10 one-bedroom flats, nine two-bedroom houses, and 14 three-bedroom homes, along with access roads, landscaping, and associated works.

Planning officers had recommended approval of the scheme, but councillors voted 10–7 to refuse the application due to concerns about surface water drainage.

The committee raised fears about the potential for increased flooding affecting nearby homes, particularly properties to the north of the site at Pwll Y Bont.

Members were worried that water flowing downhill from the land could increase flood risk downstream.

But because the decision went against the recommendation of planning officers, council procedure required the application to return to the planning committee for debate.

Consequently, officers presented further guidance and prompted councillors for a formal planning reason for refusal, warning that the decision could be appealed at a cost.

Planning officer Paul Mead explained the matter had come back to the committee, due to experts holding differing opinions.

He warned the committee that the matter had returned for debate as there was a possible “risk either financially or reputationally”.

He then said officers weren’t trying to “browbeat” members, but that the committee should be given facts relating to evidence that flooding and drainage were not a risk.

He added that the applicant was proposing to install a “surface water drainage system” to attenuate and mitigate flood waters, improving the current situation.

But Cllr Julie Matthews again spoke at the meeting and was still concerned about the flooding risk.

“I highlighted last time that this is in the sump of Meliden. It is more or less a swamp,” she said.

“It is also arguable that it is the most ecologically diverse site in that particular area as well, so I still do have reservations as to what we were talking about last time and the flooding.”

She added, “I do understand the shortage of housing. But it needs to be put in the right place, and I really, truly believe this isn’t the right place to put housing, simply because of these risks.”

Councillors again rejected the plans – this time by 12 votes to seven.