North Wales housing plans to be debated

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a 70-home estate in north Wales have been recommended for approval.

An application has already been approved for the Glan Conwy site, but the new proposal adds 14 more homes.

Conwy County Council’s planning committee has been recommended to approve Cartrefi Conwy’s application for new homes, all of which will be affordable, on a 3.07-hectare agricultural site.

The developer has submitted plans to build 70 fully affordable, grant-funded homes at the Maes y Felin site between Top Llan Road and the A470. The proposal includes new green spaces, landscaping, and upgrades to local roads and footpaths.

By changing the site layout from mostly detached houses to more semi-detached homes, the revised plan adds 14 extra homes to the overall development compared to what was previously approved.

The plans include the “retention of the existing hedgerow along Top Llan Road as the main source of green infrastructure and green corridor and will introduce additional planting to encourage foraging and habitat provision”.

House sparrow colony boxes and bat tubes are also planned for the site.

The application will be discussed at the planning committee meeting at Conwy County Council’s Coed Pella HQ on Wednesday, 14 October.

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