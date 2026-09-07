North Wales joins forces with Swiss ski resort in year-round tourism drive

Tourism leaders in north Wales have joined forces with a Swiss ski resort as part of a drive to turn the region into a year-round visitor destination.

The international partnership will see a new award at this year’s Go North Wales Tourism Awards to recognise businesses that keep their door open through the traditionally quieter winter months.

The 4 Seasons Tourism and Sustainability Award is being sponsored by Switzerland’s Region Dents du Midi region which has become a key ally of event organisers North Wales Tourism.

The Oscars-style ceremony to celebrate the heroes of the tourism and hospitality industry will be held at Venue Cymru in Llandudno on Thursday, 19 November.

It’s once again being supported by headline sponsors Harlech Foodservice and the glittering occasion will be hosted by former BBC journalist and TV presenter Sian Lloyd who hails from Wrexham.

The window for submissions is open until Sunday, 4 October, and more details can be found on the Go North Wales site here.

The new partnership grew out of the long-standing twinning between Llandudno and the Swiss ski resort of Champéry with the two destinations now sharing ideas and expertise on making the most of tourism throughout the year.

The relationship began more than five years ago with Champéry looking for a Welsh town that offered easy access and great sports facilities including a dry ski slope, Llandudno fitted the bill perfectly.

According to North Wales Tourism CEO Jim Jones, the Swiss resort is “forging ahead and trailblazing the four seasons approach” with its focus switching from skiing to mountain biking when the snow recedes.

He said: The relationship is already bringing visitors and athletes in both directions with top young Swiss skiers recently travelling to Llandudno for a summer training camp with the Welsh elite team. The Swiss resort is also very keen to develop stronger links with Welsh mountain bike industry.

“We’re also incredibly grateful to all our sponsors, particularly Harlech Foodservice who have been fantastic champions of the tourism and hospitality sector over many years.

“Harlech are a key employer and also have a real focus on supporting Welsh products and suppliers like Llaeth y Llan yoghurt, Edwards the Welsh Butcher and Snowdonia Cheese which gives visitors to north Wales a real sense of place.”

One of the driving forces behind the new campaign is Ray Pritchard, who was born in Llandudno and raised in Llanfairfechan, before moving to live in Switzerland in the 1990s.

He was awarded the British Empire Medal in the King’s birthday honours for his pivotal role in establishing the Welsh Alpine Ski Championships in Champéry 20 years ago.

Ray said: “We have a fantastic relationship between Champéry, Region Dents du Midi and Llandudno, north Wales which has been developing over the years and there is a lot of synergy between the two places and the mindset is very similar.

“The whole idea is to extend the tourism season in both areas in a way that is very complementary to each other.

“As part of the partnership, last year we have launched a Hospitality Excellence Fund with Lord Mostyn looking how we can improve hotel service in north Wales.

“We have also launched a number of other initiatives, including how the mountain biking industry and the small companies involved in both countries can work together for mutual benefit.”

Jim Jones added: “The twinning came about around five years ago because Champéry approached Llandudno Town Council and us and together we have developed this relationship that’s gone from strength to strength.

“They have just hosted the world downhill championships in Champéry so it’s helping to raise their profile and ours.

“Traditionally, tourism in north Wales has been very seasonal with lots of people coming in the summer and then things dying down over the winter months.

“Our aim is to extend the tourism season here around the shoulder months so we can even out the peaks and troughs of income and employment,

“We’ve always pushed to be an all-year-round destination but this campaign will give the drive renewed impetus.

“If we can extend the season it makes tourism more sustainable in so many different ways – benefiting local suppliers and creating more permanent jobs.

“The Region Dents du Midi’s generosity in sponsoring the award will give our celebration a truly international flavour.

“Tourism is still one of our biggest industries in north Wales and over the years we have recognised the contribution of hundreds of businesses for all the good work they do, despite all the challenges they face.

“It’s tough out there at the moment and this is an opportunity to sit back, relax and celebrate our tourism heroes.

“There are so many brilliant things happening here with innovative new ideas and destinations reinventing themselves.

“What we hope is that the Welsh Government will recognise the potential of tourism and work with the industry to create a brighter future for all of us.”

Harlech Foodservice managing director Mark Lawton said he was delighted they were sponsoring the awards again because the company was “passionate” about supporting tourism and creating jobs and prosperity in its north Wales heartland.

He said: “This is our chance to give something back to the businesses and people who have shown incredible resilience, creativity and determination through some very challenging times.

“We passionately believe north Wales has everything it takes to be one of the UK’s must-visit destinations, from stunning scenery and world-class attractions to our unique heritage and culture.”

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