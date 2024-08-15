North Wales man jailed after punching victim in head with dog lead

A north Wales man who used a dog lead to punch his victim in the head has been jailed.

During the early hours of May 1st, Benjamin Crofts began arguing with another man on Holyhead Road in Bangor.

Crofts, of Tan Y Bryn Road, Maesgeirchen, removed his dog’s lead from its collar, wrapped it around his hand and punched the man to the head.

The victim fell backwards and hit his head on the curb, becoming unconscious.

Crofts fled the scene but was quickly located and arrested by police officers.

The victim was taken to hospital where it was confirmed he had a significant bleed on the brain and a skull fracture.

Violent

The 27-year-old appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court on Wednesday August 14th after admitting to inflicting grievous bodily harm.

He was jailed for one year and 11 months.

Detective Sergeant Geraint Jones said: “Violence of any kind is never acceptable and will not be tolerated in North Wales.

“Crofts’ malicious actions caused serious injuries that will have a lasting impact in his victim and their family.

“One punch can kill, and it is lucky that there weren’t fatal consequences on this occasion.”

