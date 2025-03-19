North Wales man jailed for vicious unprovoked attack

A north Wales man who viciously knocked an elderly man unconscious in an unprovoked attack in his own home has been jailed.

Jason Mark Owen, of Llaingoch, Holyhead, appeared at Mold Crown Court for sentencing on Tuesday (March 18) after previously admitting inflicting grievous bodily harm.

On January 10, the 36-year-old began banging on doors and windows along Tan Yr Efail, Holyhead, before becoming abusive and threatening towards residents.

When a 75-year-old man opened his door after hearing the disturbance, he was attacked by Owen who knocked him to the floor.

Unconscious

Owen then went into the man’s house, causing damage to the furniture inside whilst the man lay unconscious in the hallway with a broken nose and cheekbone.

He then began antagonising passers-by and goading them to fight.

Owen was jailed for two years and three months.

Detective Constable Leslie Ellis said: “Owen’s callous actions that night had a serious impact on the residents of Tan Yr Efail.

“He showed no remorse for his behaviour upon being arrested and interviewed despite leaving an elderly man with broken bones.

“Everyone should feel and be safe in their own homes and Owen has violated this feeling of safety.

“I share my thanks to the victim’s neighbours who bravely rushed to the victim’s aid and supported police with our investigations.”

