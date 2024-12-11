North Wales man who breached restraining order jailed

A 32-year-old man has returned to jail after persistently contacting his ex-partner despite a court order in place to stop him.

Barry McCollum, of Trem Engan, Penygroes, admitted three counts of breaching a restraining order just a week after being released from prison for committing the same offence.

At Llandudno Magistrates Court on December 4th, he was jailed for another 15 months.

Following his release from prison, McCollum visited the victim’s home and shouted through her letterbox, before returning on two occasions asking for money and clothes.

She told him to go away and leave her alone, but later that day, he rang her from a withheld phone number and made threats against her and her family.

He was arrested later that day.

‘Consequences’

Sergeant Liam Carr said: “Restraining orders are a powerful tool which are used to protect victims from further harm. Breaching these conditions can carry severe consequences.

“McCollum has shown no respect for this court order by breaching the conditions several times.

“I hope he reflects on his unacceptable behaviour during his sentence.”

Operation Unite is North Wales Police’s response to tackling violence against women and girls.

More information is available here.

