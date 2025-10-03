North Wales Medical School marks first year with new students and expanded programme

A year after Bangor University welcomed the first cohort of students to the North Wales Medical School, the programme is being hailed as a milestone in transforming medical education and healthcare provision across the region.

The school, launched in September 2024, was the first in Wales to allow students to complete all of their medical training entirely in the north. Its opening was seen as a crucial step in addressing the long-standing shortage of doctors and healthcare professionals in rural communities.

This autumn, a further 99 medical students have begun their training in Bangor. The school has also broadened its reach, introducing a Gateway to Medicine course to widen access for students from Wales who aspire to study medicine but do not meet standard entry requirements. The first cohort of pharmacy students has also been admitted, further strengthening healthcare training in the region.

‘Transformative progress’

Dr Nia Jones, Dean of Medicine, said the school had made “transformative progress” in its first year.

“Together, we are not only shaping the future of medical training but also shaping the future of healthcare for the people of North Wales,” she said.

Students are placed in local communities to gain practical experience, and the school has introduced bilingual initiatives such as More than Words – Welsh as a Clinical Skill to ensure graduates can meet the diverse needs of patients.

Several students have praised the school’s supportive ethos and community focus. Enlli Pritchard, from Gwynedd, described her first year as “amazing” and said she felt “valued and supported” by staff and clinicians. Erin Thomas, from Conwy, said the chance to study close to home while being part of her local community was “a dream come true.”

The medical school works in partnership with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, Cardiff University, Health Education and Improvement Wales, and the Welsh Government. Numbers will continue to rise, with 140 students expected to be admitted annually by 2029–30.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles said the school reflected the government’s “strong commitment” to training the next generation of healthcare professionals in Wales.

Turning point

Dyfed Edwards, chair of Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board, called the initiative “a turning point” for north Wales, adding:

"By training doctors and other healthcare professionals here in north Wales, we are investing directly in the future of our communities.