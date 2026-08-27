North Wales PCC backs policing devolution but warns against Cardiff control

Mark Mansfield

A police and crime commissioner has warned that devolving policing and criminal justice to Wales must not result in power and resources becoming centralised in Cardiff.

North Wales PCC Andy Dunbobbin said he supported the principle of transferring the powers from Westminster, but insisted any new system must protect local accountability and ensure the region receives its fair share of funding.

His intervention comes as the new Plaid Cymru Welsh Government pushes for further devolution, including policing, following what ministers have described as positive initial discussions with Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

Mr Dunbobbin said bringing policing together with services already devolved to Wales, including health, social care and local government, could improve crime prevention and support for vulnerable people.

The Labour PCC said: “My priority and guiding aim is that North Wales is not disadvantaged. I am, in principle, supportive of the devolution of policing and criminal justice to Wales.

“Joining up policing with devolved health, social care and local government services makes sense when it comes to early intervention and crime prevention.”

But Mr Dunbobbin said transferring powers from London should not simply result in greater centralisation within Wales.

He said: “Devolving powers from London cannot result in resources and decision-making being drawn disproportionately towards South Wales. North Wales must receive its fair share of funding to support our frontline neighbourhood policing teams.”

The commissioner recently gave evidence to the Welsh Affairs Select Committee at Westminster, where he raised questions about how any new system would be governed.

He said: “The devil is always in the details. The main objective is understanding how any changes would affect us in Wales, particularly around governance arrangements and local accountability.”

Mr Dunbobbin also warned that existing cooperation between North Wales Police and forces across the border in England would need to be protected.

North Wales Police works with forces in Cheshire, Merseyside, Greater Manchester and Lancashire in tackling serious and organised crime.

“I am extremely conscious of the need to protect our strong cross-border links,” he said.

“Criminality follows the economy. It moves east to west and west to east, and our ability to work seamlessly with police forces across the border is vital to keeping our communities safe.”

Devolution

His comments follow Welsh Government Cabinet Minister for Government Effectiveness and the Constitution Dafydd Trystan Davies saying this week that he was hopeful progress could be made on transferring further powers to Wales.

Mr Davies cited policing alongside rail funding and the Crown Estate as areas where the Welsh Government wanted to make progress following discussions with Mr Burnham.

He said his recent conversation with the Prime Minister had been “constructive and positive”, adding that it gave him “ground for optimism” about cooperation between the two governments.

Mr Burnham has also spoken this week about the possibility of “deeper devolution” for Wales and is due to meet the leaders of the UK’s devolved governments at a National Economic Council meeting in October.

Mr Dunbobbin said: “My focus is making sure communities across North Wales continue to benefit from an efficient and effective police service. I will support any model that delivers that outcome, protects local accountability and ensures North Wales gets the resources and representation it deserves.”

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