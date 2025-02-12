North Wales Police considering HQ move

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

North Wales Police Headquarters could move from its long-established, prominent position in Colwyn Bay, says a councillor on the crime panel.

Speaking at a Conwy cabinet meeting at Bodlondeb today (Tuesday), Cllr Louise Emery informed councillors during a section of the meeting reserved for updates from outside bodies, including the North Wales Police and Crime Panel.

Addressing the chamber, Cllr Emery, who sits on the police and crime panel, told members police were considering moving from the building at Glan y Don on Abergele Road.

Options

Whilst a final decision is yet to be made, Cllr Emery revealed police were seriously considering leaving the building just off the A55 expressway.

“I thought of interest to us as well around their capital programme, they are looking at Colwyn Bay headquarters,” she said.

“So there is a project underway to consider options for this building, an ageing building, a change of working practices. (They) want an HQ fit for the future, so that’s going to come forward.”

She said: “A wide range of options are being considered, and at the same time, plans are being set out for the end of the PFI contract for the buildings in St Asaph, which comes to an end in 2028. That building will then pass back to North Wales Police ownership.

“This will result in revenue savings and (police will) consider an opportunity of a reinvestment of corporate state buildings. So watch this space, the HQ building in Colwyn Bay could just stay where it is or may move. Who knows? But that is the beginning of that conversation around that.”

