North Wales Police dogs star in 2026 charity calendar

North Wales Police dogs are taking centre stage in a brand-new 2026 charity calendar, launched by Paws Off Duty to raise vital funds for retired four-legged crimefighters.

Each month of the Paws Off Duty 2026 calendar features a serving or retired police dog, shining a spotlight on the variety of work they do; from supporting armed operations and chasing criminals to searching for missing people.

Paws Off Duty was established in 2015 by PC Jackie Edwards of North Wales Police. The charity helps towards vet and welfare costs, ensuring every retired dog receives the care they deserve.

Under current regulations, dogs used for general purpose or drugs work are funded by the force until they leave service, usually between the ages of eight and ten.

After retirement, however, financial support stops leaving their handler, or in some cases a new owner, to cover all ongoing costs. For older dogs, those costs can be high.

All proceeds from the calendar will go directly to the Paws Off Duty charity, helping retired police dogs enjoy the happy retirement they deserve after clocking ‘off duty’.

PC Jackie Edwards said: “Every penny goes towards supporting our retired K9s, who have dedicated their lives to protecting our communities. I hope people will show their appreciation by purchasing a calendar, it really does make a difference.

“I’d like to thank PC Conway who has been instrumental in designing the calendar and bringing it to life, she’s done a fantastic job. I’d also like to thank our friends at Farm and Pet Place for their invaluable support. We are extremely grateful for their continued assistance.”

The 2026 calendars, priced at £10, can be purchased at Farm and Pet Place stores and online at: Paws Off Duty Police Dog Calendar 2026 – Christmas 2025 – Farm & Pet Place .

To keep up with the work of North Wales Police dogs, follow their Facebook page: @NorthWalesPoliceDogs. You can also follow Paws Off Duty on Facebook and Instagram: @PawsOffDuty