North Wales Police increase domestic abuse support during FIFA World Cup

Nation.Cymru staff

Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for north Wales Andy Dunbobbin has highlighted the rise in violence against women and girls that can happen during sporting events and is sharing the help that is available to keep them safe.

While football brings communities together and creates memorable moments for supporters, a landmark study by Lancaster University found police-recorded domestic abuse incidents increased during the 2002, 2006, and 2010 FIFA World Cups. It found:

A 26% increase in domestic abuse incidents on days when England won or drew. A 38% increase on days when England lost.

Overall increases in domestic abuse during tournament periods compared with non-tournament times.

While Wales did not qualify for this year’s tournament, the effect is still felt locally. Many supporters travel across borders to watch matches with friends and family, and communities across north Wales include fans from across the UK and beyond. The shared excitement, rivalry and, at times, frustration of major tournaments can still influence behaviour.

To support those at risk, North Wales Police will be increasing the availability of specially trained Domestic Abuse Officers during the tournament. They have provided training in spotting the signs of domestic abuse to holiday park staff as visitors flock to north Wales during the busy summer months.

It is important to emphasise that football does not cause abuse. However, evidence suggests major tournaments can act as a catalyst, increasing the likelihood of abuse occurring at a particular moment. Contributing factors include increased and prolonged alcohol and drug consumption during matches, heightened emotion, and large social gatherings.

The National Police Chief Council’s strategy to help forces target serial domestic abusers during the UEFA European Championship in 2024 showed all 43 police forces across England and Wales recorded a combined 351 domestic abuse incidents identified as football-related, compared to 193 during the 2021 tournament.

Support organisations also reported increased demand during the competition. Respect, a UK charity working to stop perpetrators of domestic abuse, recorded a 24% rise in calls to its Men’s Advice Line and a 39% increase to its Respect Phoneline.

Officers in North Wales are successfully using Domestic Abuse Protection Orders (DAPO) to protect victim survivors. If a perpetrator fails to comply with these orders, it can lead to sentences of up to 5 years in prison.

Increase risk

PCC Andy Dunbobbin said: “Football brings people together and should be a time of enjoyment and celebration. But we know that for some these occasions can increase risk behind closed doors.

“Let me be clear: there is absolutely no excuse for domestic abuse.

“If you are watching the football, enjoy it, support your team, look after those around you and remember that abuse is never part of the game.

“If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, support is available and help is only a phone call away.”

Support is available through organisations such as the Domestic Abuse Safety Unit (DASU), which is commissioned by the PCC to provide coordinated and targeted support for people experiencing domestic abuse across North Wales.

Gaynor McKeown from DASU said: “The timing of matches in this tournament means many games are televised in the UK late at night or in the early hours of the morning. This can lead to people drinking for longer periods, which is a key factor linked to both the frequency and seriousness of domestic abuse.

“We want to remind people that DASU is available 24/7 to offer support, including refuge accommodation. If you are experiencing domestic abuse, please reach out to us or contact the Live Fear Free helpline for help and support.”

You can report incidents to police using 101 or 999 where there is an immediate danger to anyone.

The PCC also commissions the Victim Help Centre who offer free, confidential advice for all people affected by any crime – North Wales – Victim Support

You can also report concerns anonymously via Crimestoppers website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or phone 0800 555 111.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, you can find the help you need: Confidential Helpline – 0333 360 0483, Live Fear Free Helpline – 0808 80 10 800, Website – Domestic Abuse Safety Unit North Wales.