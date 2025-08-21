North Wales Police joins initiative to support survivors of domestic abuse

North Wales Police has partnered with Amazon as part of a UK-wide initiative to offer help to individuals affected by domestic abuse.

As part of the scheme, Amazon has provided emergency grab bags containing essential items for those fleeing abusive situations.

Available for both adults and children— the grab bags contain toiletries, a mobile phone, writing materials, and “comfort items” to those escaping abuse.

The bags will be kept at stations across the North Wales Police force area and will be handed to domestic abuse survivors who’ve fled without any belongings.

The donation has been welcomed by police officers, who say the bags enhance their ability to deliver “compassionate and practical support to individuals in crisis”.

‘Vital support’

Inspector Laura Salisbury-Jones, the force’s Tactical Delivery Manager for Violence Against Women and Girls, said: “We sincerely appreciate Amazon’s generous contribution.

“This initiative provides vital support to individuals who have had to flee abusive situations, often leaving everything behind. The grab bags offer more than essential supplies—they send a powerful message that survivors are seen, valued, and not alone.

“We recognise that coming forward to report abuse can be an incredibly daunting step.

“Our message to anyone experiencing domestic abuse is clear: you are not alone. Please reach out to the police, and we will work closely with trusted safeguarding partners to ensure you receive the protection and care you deserve.”

For more information or to report domestic abuse, visit: Advice about domestic abuse | North Wales Police or call 101.

In an emergency, always dial 999.

