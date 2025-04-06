North Wales Police launch annual motorcycle safety campaign

North Wales Police has launched its annual campaign aimed at reducing the risk of motorcycle-related deaths and serious injuries on the roads.

Operation Apex (previously called Operation Darwen) runs from early spring through until the autumn, covering a period that sees the highest number of motorcyclists killed or seriously injured.

As part of the campaign aimed at promoting rider safety, high visibility patrols are being carried out along key routes which have been identified as risk areas.

Over the coming months, officers from the force’s Roads Crime Unit will be on active patrol across the region and will also be engaging with riders at popular biker meeting spots.

Vulnerable

Motorcyclists rank amongst the most vulnerable groups of road users, with a higher risk of injury and collision than any other group.

Although a motorcyclist may not be at fault in an accident, their vulnerability invariable means that they suffer more serious injuries.

Chief Inspector Caroline Mullen-Hurst, of North Wales Police’ Operational Support Services said: “We look at all motorists as part of the Op Apex campaign, however, during the spring and summer months increased focus is given to motorcycle safety as larger numbers of motorcyclists take their bikes out to take advantage of the good weather and fantastic scenery we have here in north Wales.

“The campaign will see us focussing our enforcement in an attempt to reduce any further casualties and collisions by adopting a zero-tolerance approach.

“Last year we saw 60 motorcyclists killed or seriously injured on the roads of North Wales, and although it was a 33% decrease from the previous year, we are not complacent. We, as the police, want to prevent harm and injury and allow everyone to enjoy the roads as they become busier and shared between all different types of road users.

“Road safety is the responsibility of us all – whether as a driver, motorcyclist, cyclist or pedestrian and I would like to take this opportunity to ask everybody to take extra care when out and about on the roads, to think about their behaviour and what changes they could make to improve their own safety and that of other road users.

“Due to the number of motorcyclists expected to be on the roads over the coming weeks, we are urging all motorists to be extra vigilant for motorcycles during their journeys and ensure they give sufficient room when following bikers. Motorists are also being reminded to be especially vigilant as they emerge from junctions, when turning right and on roundabouts – all of which have been a common factor in some of our collisions.

“Riders also have an important role to play in ensuring their own safety by travelling at an appropriate speed for the road, weather and traffic conditions, cornering left-hand bends, wearing high-visibility clothing, ensuring they ride within their capabilities and always wearing a helmet and other appropriate attire.

Competent

She added: “Behind every casualty will be a family who are expecting them to come home. This campaign isn’t about spoiling people’s fun but encourages riders and drivers to be safe and competent with the aim of reducing the number of collisions.”

As well as patrolling the region’s roads, North Wales Police will also be working closely NPAS (National Police Air Service) using their fixed wing aircraft as part of the campaign.

Last year, the aircraft was able to provide the officers with live data – highlighting areas where motorcyclists were gathering, and more importantly, highlighting where motorcycles were being ridden anti-socially. The aircraft was able to direct officers on the ground to their location where the officers could stop and speak to the motorcyclists.

Sergeant Leigh McCann of the Roads Crime Unit said: “We’d like to thank NPAS for their continued support with our road safety campaign.

“We are committed to keeping people safe on the roads of north Wales – we want them to enjoy the roads but most of all we want them to ride and drive safely and responsibly.

“As a keen motorcyclist myself, I know that I and my fellow motorcyclist colleagues not only understand the risks, but we are passionate about how we can work together to reduce collisions.

“Whilst the vast majority of motorists ride or drive appropriately, we will continue to target – with a view to prosecution, all those that ride or drive dangerously, at excess speed, overtake on solid white lines or commit any other road traffic offences.”

