North Wales Police launches clampdown on anti-social behaviour

North Wales Police has stepped up patrols in Wrexham in a bid to target anti-social behaviour.

Foot patrols are being carried out to target hotspots across the county, in particular areas of Rhos, Ponciau, Johnstown, Plas Madoc and Chirk.

The move comes after an increase in reports of anti-social behaviour involving youths during the school holidays and concerns from local communities.

Criminal damage

Recent reports have included criminal damage and off-road motorbikes being ridden antisocially, particularly in areas of Plas Madoc where a motorbike and an electric bike were recently seized.

Officers across the Wrexham Rural district are working with officers from the city centre and Youth Justice Services to crack down on incidents.

Wrexham Rural District Inspector Stefan Lederle said: “Tackling anti-social behaviour and understanding concerns locally is a priority, which is why we are working hard to address these issues.

“Those who cause these issues will continue to be dealt with robustly.

“I hope residents continue to report any incidents they experience, whether to their local council officers, or to police officers.”

Anti-social behaviour is defined in law as behaviour that causes harassment, rm, or distress to people outside of the perpetrator’s household and spans a range of different issues including continuous noise or parties, vandalism, littering, misuse of communal areas or public spaces and alcohol-related disturbances.

