North Wales Police launches pioneering mountain rescue support team

North Wales Police has launched what it says is the first specialist police mountain rescue support team of its kind in England and Wales.

The new Mountain Rescue Support Team will operate across North Wales, assisting at incidents involving vulnerable people or potentially volatile situations in mountainous and difficult-to-access areas.

Its officers will work alongside established mountain rescue teams and other emergency services, providing specialist police support where people may be at risk of harming themselves or others.

North Wales includes some of the UK’s most popular mountain areas, attracting millions of visitors each year, but the terrain can present particular difficulties for emergency services responding to incidents.

Members of the new team will receive specialist skills and equipment to enable them to operate in those environments and work with other rescue organisations.

The officers will continue in their normal day-to-day policing roles and will be deployed as members of the specialist team when required.

North Wales Police Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman said: “The creation of the first Police Mountain Rescue Support Team in England and Wales represents a significant step forward in our ability to protect communities and visitors across North Wales.

“Our officers regularly operate in some of the most challenging environments in the country, and this dedicated team will enhance our effectiveness, improve public safety, and further strengthen our partnership working with mountain rescue teams and other emergency services.”

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