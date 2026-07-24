North Wales Police submits plans for HQ extension despite impact on bats and red-listed birds

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

North Wales Police has applied for planning permission to extend the archive store at its HQ

The police want to relocate its current recycling storage centre in order to make room for the archive.

Consequently, a planning application has been submitted to Conwy County Council so the recycling centre can be moved to the bowling green adjacent to police headquarters at Glan y Don on Abergele Road.

The application has been submitted to the council by North Wales Police and Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin.

An ecology report concludes the proposed northern extension to the building is not expected to disturb protected wildlife.

But the same report also warns the “partial removal of the bowling green and its south-facing beech hedge have the potential to impact foraging habitat” for bats and birds, as the area is thought to be “abundant with insects”.

These include common pipistrelles, soprano pipistrelles, and long-eared bats, as well as birds like swifts and house Martins, with bats “roosting in the local area”.

All species are described as “protected”, but both swifts and house martins are in serious decline, with the latter bird known to be nesting nearby. Swifts are also “potentially nesting nearby”.

According to the RSPB website, “swift numbers are plummeting”, and the birds are now on the UK’s Red List of Birds of Conservation Concern.

The population of house martins has also declined in recent years, and the animal is also now on the UK’s Red List.

The independent ecology report describes the risk as “moderate” without protective measures in place.

Consequently, the paper advises a list of mitigation measures.

Outside of breeding season

The report states: “Removal of the section of beech hedgerow must occur outside of breeding bird season (March to September) to avoid disturbance of nesting birds.

“Alternatively, the hedge must be checked for nesting birds by an ecologist before works. Should birds be nesting, works must be postponed until the last chick of the last brood has fledged.”

It added: “Only the section of hedgerow necessary to enable development is to be removed. The rest must remain undisturbed.”

According to the planning application, neighbours are yet to be consulted about the proposals.

The planning application will likely be discussed at a future Conwy County Council planning committee meeting at the authority’s Coed Pella HQ in Colwyn Bay.

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