North Wales Police trial AI to improve response to stalking victims

North Wales Police has launched a new initiative that aims to strengthen officer’s response to incidents of stalking with the use of Generative AI.

The pilot scheme, developed with the help of a victim-survivor from north Wales, uses AI technology to assess how officers communicate with victims of stalking and domestic abuse.

It then offers personalised feedback on their interactions with victims to strengthen their response, empathy and rapport building.

It is hoped it will increase positive outcomes and convictions by building strong and trusting relationships with victims.

VAWG Tactical Delivery Manager, Inspector Laura Salisbury-Jones said: “Stalking is a serious crime that can escalate quickly and cause a victim to live in fear of danger.

“It is essential for our officers to be able to recognise the key signs of stalking, and to build positive relations with victims to empower them to fully report repeated unwanted behaviours.”

Stalking is characterised by an individual’s behaviour being fixated, obsessed, unwanted and repeated.

“You don’t have to be threatened with violence to be a victim of stalking. Any kind of persistent, unwanted contact that causes distress should not be accepted or dismissed as harmless.” Inspector Salisbury-Jones continued.

“The first pilot session saw a group of trainee police officers interview an AI representation of a victim of stalking.

“I am pleased to say the feedback showed they demonstrated professional and supportive communication skills.”

Feedback will focus on the use of appropriate trauma-informed language, the ability to build rapport and offer reassurance, ensuring they’re asking the right questions to identify risks and evidential opportunities, as well as signposting victims to essential support services.

Inspector Salisbury-Jones said: “Officers often meet people in their most vulnerable and distressed moments.

“This training allows them to reflect on how they communicate with individuals and how they can make victims feel safe, listened to and supported during a difficult experience.

“By empowering victims to report incidents fully and with confidence, officers will be able to identify stalking early on, which in turn will reduce the risk of escalation and minimise harm to victims.”

More information and support is available through the North Wales Police site.