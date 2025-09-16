North Wales Police warn of problem jet-skiers

Richard Evans – Local democracy reporter

Anti-social jet ski riders were seen “trying to swamp a dinghy” off the coast of north Wales.

It is one of a number of incidents reported off the coast of Conwy recently.

Police have been called by the harbour master to deal with irresponsible riders in Conwy Harbour, with a warning that people could be prosecuted.

A council report has revealed that police have visited and warned those caught riding their jet skis irresponsibly.

The issue will be discussed at Conwy Council’s harbour advisory committee at the council’s Coed Pella HQ on Wednesday.

‘Reckless’

“This summer staff have received complaints regarding reckless behaviour by Personal Water Craft (PWC) / jet-ski riders across the county,” the report read.

“The frequency of waterborne patrols has been increased within the harbour, with a view to deterring any reckless behaviour and educating PWC riders. Final warning letters have been sent to persistent offenders.

“North Wales Police have visited the homes of those known to have been acting in a dangerous manner.

“Assistance was sought from the Maritime Coastguard Agency (MCA) when reckless behaviour was captured on CCTV footage, with PWC riders attempting to swamp a dinghy; however, the response was that the police should use their existing powers to investigate and prosecute as appropriate.”

Challenged

The report added: “If reckless behaviour is observed and it is safe to do so, any footage captured by members of the public should be sent via email to the harbour office for consideration.

“Legal advice will be sought to bring possible prosecutions if the evidence threshold is met.”

Cllr Mike Priestley, cabinet member for environment, roads, facilities, and infrastructure, said: “Anyone being reckless in the water should be challenged.

“I know this is happening, and those being reckless could face the courts.”

North Wales Police was contacted for comment.