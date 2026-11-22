Nation.Cymru staff

Fraudsters posing as police officers are calling people in north Wales and claiming they need to secure their bank accounts or investigate their cryptocurrency holdings.

North Wales Police said it had received reports of calls that appeared to come from an 0300 number. In some cases, callers claimed a suspect was already in custody and used that claim to pressure people into acting quickly.

The force said warning signs include unexpected calls about investments or bank accounts, requests for personal or financial information and follow-up emails asking people to click a link or verify their account details.

Cyber Detective Sergeant David Buckley said: “Legitimate police officers will never call or pressure you into transferring money or revealing sensitive personal and financial details.”

He advised anyone who receives a suspicious call to hang up and contact the police independently on 101 to check the caller’s identity.

“If you receive a suspicious call claiming to be from the police, end the call immediately,” he said.

The force advises using a different phone if possible. If calling back from the same landline, wait at least five minutes, as scammers can keep the line open and imitate a dial tone.

People are also urged to avoid opening links or attachments in follow-up emails and to report suspicious activity to Report Fraud.