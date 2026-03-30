North Wales pub hopes to extend opening hours despite complaints of ‘vomiting in the streets’

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A north Wales pub is hoping to extend its opening hours despite complaints of drinkers ‘vomiting in the street.’

Director Paul Harris has applied to Conwy County Council, seeking permission for a variation of the licence at The Hawk and Buckle pub on Henllan Road, Llanefydd .

The matter is set to be debated by the council’s Licensing Sub-Committee next week. But objectors claim drinkers are vomiting in the street – a claim described as a “one-off incident” by Mr Harris, who says he cleaned the mess up himself.

Mr Harris wants to extend the time he can serve alcohol at the pub from 11pm until midnight, opening until 1am. They said they’d had fantastic support from many in the village over the proposals.

The landlord has also applied for New Year’s Eve opening times until 2am.

In his application, Mr Harris said: “The premises operates as a pub and restaurant serving the rural village of Llannefydd. The modest extension will allow the premises to better accommodate diners and customers while continuing to operate responsibly and in accordance with the licensing directives.”

But one resident wrote to the council to object over concerns about the behaviour of some customers leaving late at night. They added: “When customers leave the pub noisily after this time, they proceed to vomit in the road and knock on residents’ doors – thereby creating a nuisance.”

Disturbing residents

Marian B Hughes said she visited the village regularly from her home in Ceredigion and felt the same.

“I have heard reports of people leaving the pub and knocking on neighbouring doors, which is disturbing their sleep,” she wrote.

“In addition to this, there were reports of people vomiting on nearby doorsteps – a terrible situation, stepping out of the house and into vomit early in the morning. I am concerned that extending these alcohol selling times will lead to more examples of anti-social behaviour.”

She added: “The pub itself is located adjacent to a cemetery and the old parish church, which is a Grade One Listed Building, and I fear that encouraging drinking in this area does not coincide with the atmosphere felt there.”

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, pub landlord Mr Harris said: “Regarding the vomiting in the street, it was a one-off incident, which we do not condone. It’s not a regular occurrence at the pub; it is simply someone has left the pub one night and vomited on the way home.

“That person has been spoken to. We as landlord and landlady went round to the people whose house it happened outside, cleaned up personally ourselves, and apologised as much as we could to the local residents.”

“Pubs are closing left, right, and centre. We want to build a business model that is successful for the village. We’ve applied for later hours so when there are local events happening in the village, we will be able to accommodate them.”

He added: “It is absolutely fantastic how much support we’ve had over this. Sadly, only one resident has rejected it, the only person in the village. The other person (who opposed) lives in south Wales.”

Important part of community

Resident Nansi Davies wrote in support of the pub, arguing it was “an important part of the local community” and that it was “operated in a responsible and well-managed manner”.

Amy Moss also wrote to support the application, insisting the pub was “the heart of the community” and saying that “business was essential to keep small places like this going”.

The committee has the power to approve, modify conditions, or reject the application.

The Licensing Sub-Committee will meet on Thursday (2 April) at Conwy County Council’s Coed Pella HQ in Colwyn Bay.