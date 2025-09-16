North Wales quarry debate delayed

Richard Evans – Local democracy reporter

A decision potentially extending operations at a north Wales quarry has been delayed after a committee voted to defer a planning application.

Conwy County Council’s planning committee met at Coed Pella last week to discuss Jennings Building and Civil Engineering Ltd’s application for Plas Gwilym Quarry on Llysfaen Road.

The plans include extending the site to allow the use of additional land for the stockpiling and storage of material.

Permit

The quarry site is currently being used as “a mixed industrial and waste site” located to the east of Old Colwyn, “receiving and processing inert materials”, under a Natural Resources Wales environmental permit.

But residents have raised concerns about dust, noise, HGV traffic, and the loss of open land.

Concerns

Despite the concerns, planning officers had recommended the application for approval.

But the plans have been deferred pending an additional ecological appraisal because a “green infrastructure statement is substandard”.

The planning application will likely return for debate at a future planning committee meeting at Conwy’s Coed Pella HQ.