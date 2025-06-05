North Wales quarry prepares to open gates to visitors

A striking quarry in north Wales is set to open its doors to the public for free this month, ahead of the launch of new attractions launching in July.

Vivian Quarry has shared the news that its gates are opening on 17 June, inviting the public to explore the incredible developments that have taken place at this stunning site.

For ten days, visitors can enter free of charge to experience firsthand the exciting innovations and experiences that await.

They can also be the first to learn about the attractions and book them in, for when they will be in place in early July.

Investment

With significant investments made to enhance the site, Vivian Quarry is poised to become the flagship destination for a world-first groundbreaking technology set to roll out globally.

Guests will be among the first to step through the doors, as it is essential for the local community to begin making this space their own and enjoy all that it has to offer.

Various events are already scheduled, including comedy nights, workshops, and concerts, providing opportunities for relaxation and connection with family, friends, or even a moment of solitude.

These enriching experiences are designed to ground visitors and create lasting memories. You can book through their website, and follow their social media platforms for all updates.

Flagship site

Katie Gill, Operations Manager and resident MC of the upcoming monthly comedy nights, expressed her excitement, sharing: “So much love, care, and commitment to heritage has gone into this site.

“It’s amazing that north Wales gets to be the flagship site, which is a testament to how special, unique, and deserving this incredible part of Wales truly is.”

She added: “Comedy is my love language; laughing with people is the most beautiful connection. To get to bring that to this site that envelops you is a wonderful opportunity. And if it doesn’t go well, I can throw myself in the water!”

Vivian Quarry will open from 17 June 2025. More information here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

