North Wales rail frequency doubled with new timetable

Two trains per hour will be available between Chester and Wrexham following rail timetable changes this December.

From 14 December, the new timetable will deliver enhancements across north Wales by boosting cross-border travel and providing more flexible travel schedules.

These changes are part of the Network North Wales developments, also including:

An introduction of a new hourly service between Chester and Wrexham, doubling the frequency to 2 trains per hour.

The daily 11:23 service between Cardiff and Holyhead will now make additional stops at Craven Arms (12:59) and Church Stretton (13:07).

On Mondays to Saturdays, there are new trains at 05:54 from Bidston to Wrexham General and at 20:51 from Wrexham Central to Bidston

The 20:26 Pwllheli to Machynlleth, and 21:47 Machynlleth to Pwllheli evening services on the Cambrian Line are intended to remain

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said: “Railway connections are vital in driving prosperity.

“These changes will make a real difference to customers, who will benefit from more services across Wales and the Borders.

“This has been made possible by our £800m investment in brand-new trains for the Wales and Borders network.”

The rail timetable will change from December 14th 2025, and there are improvements and changes across the Wales and Borders network.

Please visit here for more detailed information: https://tfw.wales/service-status/timetables