North Wales river set for major revamp to boost nature and cut flood risk

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and National Trust Cymru will soon begin the first phase of a joint project to restore a river in northwest Wales and its tributaries.

The work, funded through NRW’s Nature and Climate Emergency (NaCE) programme, will help improve Afon Ogwen’s river health, create new wildlife habitats, and make space for water in the landscape.

The first phase of work focuses on Afon Cywion, a tributary that flows below Blaen y Nant farm in Nant Ffrancon. Work will begin in late February 2026 and is expected to take around two weeks to complete.

As part of this phase, material that has been built up from arisings dredged from the riverbed along Afon Cywion will be removed. These deposits currently act as a bund, trapping the river and disconnecting it from its natural floodplain.

The material will be stored nearby and used in the next phase of restoration work.

A section of stone wall at the lower end of Cae Twmffat, alongside Afon Ogwen, will also be carefully dismantled. Originally constructed during an earlier phase of restoration work, the stone will be reused to build new boundary walls around the farmyard – helping to manage the livestock that graze the valley and provide the habitat that makes this place special.

This work is an important step in helping the river function in a more natural and dynamic way. Reconnecting the river to its floodplain will slow the flow of water, reducing erosion and lowering flood risk for downstream communities and infrastructure.

It will also create wetland habitat, restore exposed river gravel environments, and once again allow the supply and movement of natural gravel into Afon Ogwen.

These improvements will support spawning areas for salmon and sea trout and create better conditions for river dependent birds such as dippers, common sandpipers and kingfishers.

Sarah Aubrey, Senior Environment Officer for NRW, said: “This project marks an important first step in allowing Afon Cywion and Afon Ogwen to behave more naturally once again.

“By making space for water, improving habitat and restoring vital natural processes, we’re helping build a healthier, more resilient river system for wildlife and local people.

“We’re pleased to be working in partnership with National Trust Cymru, and to be supporting this phase through our Nature and Climate Emergency funding.”

Dewi Davies, Project Manager with National Trust Cymru, said: “We’re restoring natural processes and improving habitats at Blaen y Nant so that the landscape is healthier and better for nature in the future.

“This is an important farm that we are looking to re-let soon, and more resilient habitats will dovetail with the future farming model.”