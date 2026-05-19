North Wales Scout honoured with bravery award after saving friend’s life

A Scout from north Wales has received a national bravery award after helping to save a friend’s life during a medical emergency.

Chief Scout Dwayne Fields honoured Grace Owens from Flintshire, who was selected from hundreds of nominations across the UK, for the Chief Scout’s Unsung Heroes Award.

The 20 young recipients this year have helped to save lives, raised over £50,000 for charitable causes meaningful to them, and dedicated hundreds of hours to volunteering in their local communities, representing the best of Scouting.

Grace Owens was on her way home from a night out with friends when one of the group, diagnosed with POTS, passed out.

Grace was aware of markers requiring an ambulance – including if the episode lasted more than two minutes. Grace called 999 and kept the area as calm as possible, followed call handler’s instructions and administered CPR upon their request until her friend was breathing again.

In a highly distressing situation for all present, Grace remained calm, composed and focused on the safety of her friend.

Grace’s Mum, Emma Owens said: “This moment really sums Grace up. She’s caring, level-headed and naturally steps up when it matters. She doesn’t hesitate to help and handled the situation with remarkable calmness and maturing. She did everything she needed to do to keep her friend safe.

“We believe her time in Scouts has played a big part in building her confidence and giving her the skills she needed in that moment. Grace handled everything so well and all her family are incredibly proud of her.”

The Chief Scout’s Unsung Heroes Award is open for nominations from across the Scout Movement, recognising young people aged 4 to 24, from Squirrel Scouts to Scout Network.

This prestigious personal achievement award celebrates young people who put the skills, values and confidence developed through Scouting into action, making a positive difference in their everyday lives.

Nominations are submitted by Scout volunteers, with recipients selected by a panel of volunteers led by the Chief Scout.

Chief Scout Dwayne Fields said: “I’m incredibly proud of our Unsung Heroes 2026. Each of them has shown real courage, kindness and care for others.

“They’ve stepped up and making a difference when it mattered most. They truly represent what Scouts is all about: building skills, using them to do good in the world, giving everyone a place to belong.

“Earning an Unsung Heroes Award is an incredible achievement. Thank you and well done to each of them for inspiring us and giving back to their communities.”

The awards were presented at a special ceremony held at the home of Scouting, Gilwell Park, attended by recipients’ families, friends and fellow Scouts. The award is supported by the Vasey Family Trust and players of the Postcode Lottery.

For more information about Scouts, visit their site here.