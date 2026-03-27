North Wales Wildlife Trust appoints new Chief Executive

North Wales Wildlife Trust has appointed Lindsay Thomas as its new Chief Executive, as the organisation enters a critical period for nature recovery, climate resilience and community wellbeing across north Wales.

Taking up post on 13 April, Lindsay brings over 15 years of senior leadership experience across the charity, community, climate and environmental sectors, with a strong track record in leading organisations through change, strengthening partnerships, and securing sustainable funding to deliver long-term impact.

Her appointment follows the retirement of Frances Cattanach, who steps down after a long period of leadership that has built the Trust’s strategic credibility, partnership working and external profile.

Under Frances’ leadership, the Trust has been well-positioned as a trusted and effective partner of choice in nature recovery across North Wales, providing a strong platform for the next phase of leadership.

Originally from Wrexham, Lindsay brings a strong personal connection to north Wales alongside national leadership experience.

She joins the Trust from the Energy Saving Trust Foundation, where she is Head of Foundation, responsible for strategic direction, grant-making, partnership development and long-term sustainability.

Her previous senior roles at UK Youth, The National Lottery Community Fund, Wellbeing Enterprises CIC and Groundwork North Wales give her a broad perspective across policy, funding, frontline delivery and community-led change.

Throughout the recruitment process, Lindsay demonstrated a strong alignment with the Trust’s values and future direction.

She was recognised for her inclusive and relational leadership style, her ability to build trust across organisational and sectoral boundaries, and her clear, grounded approach to nature recovery that places people, communities and place at its heart.

Speaking about her appointment, Lindsay said, “I am honoured to join North Wales Wildlife Trust at a time when the choices we make for nature will define the future of our communities for generations to come.

“North Wales has extraordinary potential to lead the way in nature recovery—restoring ecosystems, strengthening climate resilience and inspiring people to reconnect with the landscapes that shape us.

“I am excited to work with our staff, volunteers, members and partners to drive bold, collaborative action that creates a wilder, more resilient north Wales where both nature and people can flourish.”

Howard Davies, the Chair of North Wales Wildlife Trust said, “We are grateful for the leadership Frances has provided in strengthening the Trust’s partnerships and positioning it as a credible and effective organisation for nature recovery.

“Lindsay brings the leadership qualities needed for the next chapter – strategic clarity, authenticity and a strong commitment to collaboration. We are delighted to welcome her as our new Chief Executive.”

Lindsay’s appointment marks an important transition, building on a strong legacy while looking firmly ahead to the very real challenges and opportunities facing nature, climate and communities in north Wales.