Norwegian-inspired bakery brings a taste of Scandinavia to Wales

Nation Cymru staff

A passion sparked during the pandemic has led to the opening of a unique Scandinavian bakery unit in Newport Market, with owner Hayley Broomfield bringing the comforting flavours and traditions of Norway to south Wales.

Thanks to a £15,000 Start Up Loan, Kos Deg, which opened its doors on 6 June, is the first business venture for 33-year-old Hayley from Cwmbran, who has spent her career working in cafés, coffee shops and hospitality management before deciding it was time to build a business of her own.

The bakery’s name, Kos Deg, is inspired by the Norwegian concept of kos, meaning comfort, warmth and togetherness. Hayley says it is the closest Norwegian equivalent to the Welsh feeling of hiraeth – creating a welcoming space where people can relax, feel at home and enjoy good food and conversation.

“I’ve spent years helping to build other people’s businesses,” said Hayley. “I reached a point where I wanted to create something that reflected me – my own ideas, my own creativity and the kind of place I would love to visit myself. Kos Deg means ‘get cosy’ or ‘make yourself at home’, and that’s exactly what I want people to do.”

Although she isn’t a trained baker, Hayley’s love of baking developed while working in coffee shops, having been inspired from an early age by her mother’s café, Mum’s Doorstep in Fairwater, Cwmbran.

Hayley said: “I moved to Norway just before Covid and, because of lockdown, ended up staying for just over three years. The lifestyle was completely different – beautiful scenery, mountains and the water on your doorstep. People would finish work early on a Friday and head to family cabins for the weekend. I fell in love with the culture and started learning Norwegian baking traditions.”

Those experiences now shape the menu at Kos Deg, where customers can enjoy handmade cinnamon knots, Hayley’s most popular item, salmon and cream cheese bagels and a range of Scandinavian-inspired breads and pastries.

The bakery has already attracted attention from locals as well as visitors with Scandinavian connections.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kos Deg (@kos.deg.scandi.eats)

Launching the business was made possible thanks to funding secured through the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme.

“I had looked at other funding options but wasn’t having much success,” she said. “The Start Up Loans process was so straightforward. My adviser was fantastic and guided me through everything. Once I had found the premises, things moved really quickly and within a few weeks I was ready to open.

“I would just encourage people to come in and give it a try. Whether you already know Norwegian food or you’ve never tasted it before, everyone is welcome.”

Jessica Phillips-Harris, Director for Wales at the British Business Bank, said: “Kos Deg is a fantastic example of how passion, creativity and determination can be turned into a thriving business.

“The rejuvenation of Newport Market has seen it build a reputation as a vibrant food court of independent food traders.

“Kos Deg is truly unique addition, introducing customers to the flavours and traditions of Scandinavian baking while creating a welcoming community space.

“Through the Start Up Loans programme, we are proud to support entrepreneurs like Hayley as they turn their ambitions into reality.

Small businesses play a vital role in our local economies, and we are delighted to have helped Hayley take the next step on her business journey.”

The British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme provides government-backed loans of up to £25,000 per individual, alongside free mentoring and support for new business owners across the UK.

Kos Deg is located inside Newport Market and is open from Wednesday to Sunday.

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