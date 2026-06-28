Nostalgic exhibits return as attraction marks 40 years of discovery

Nation.Cymru Staff

Techniquest, Wales’ largest science discovery centre, is bringing back two of its most beloved exhibits as part of celebrations marking its 40th anniversary.

Both exhibits, The Mirror Maze and Head on a Plate, were requested by visitors who took part in an on-site poll last year and will be updated for the celebrations.

Since opening its doors forty years ago, Techniquest has welcomed more than seven million visitors and now offers over 130 hands-on exhibits.

While many exhibits have evolved over the years, some original favourites remain at the heart of the visitor experience, restored and reimagined to continue bringing scientific principles to life in accessible and memorable ways.

Gareth McTiffin, Director of Experiences at Techniquest, said: “The Bernoulli Blower was one of the very first exhibits on display at Techniquest at its original British Gas Showrooms home in the 1980s.

“It was a favourite of our founder, Professor John Beetlestone, and has remained a favourite with visitors for decades. While it has been refurbished and updated over the years, the science behind it remains the same. It’s a fun, hands-on way to explore the Bernoulli principle, which explains how aircraft stay in the air.

“As we celebrate 40 years of discovery this year, we’re excited to be bringing back some of the exhibits that people remember most fondly.

“The Mirror Maze and Head on a Plate have sparkedcountless conversations and family photos over the years, and we’re looking forward to seeing families sharing those joyful optical illusions once again. They’re a reminder that science can be educational and entertaining at the same time.”

Alongside these recreated classics, Techniquest will unveil several new exhibits, including three with a musical theme which explore the science of sound.

On the Laser Harp, visitors can make music with light beams instead of strings, and with Build a Melody can create their own unique tune by constructing a giant xylophone. At the Playful Looper, visitors can sing or play different percussion rhythms to lay down and replay their beat.

Product Design students from Cardiff Met have also played their part in designing two brand new exhibits of the future for Techniquest.

Earlier this year, 14 teams of two students developed exhibit concepts specifically for Techniquest, and their ideas were presented to Techniquest CEO, Sue Wardle and Exhibition Manager, Georgia Hatton.

From these, two were chosen to be taken forward to become fully realised exhibits on the exhibition floor: Structures Under Stress gives visitors the challenge of building creations that could withstand an earthquake, while the other new exhibit explores electric currents and magnetic fields, as described by Lenz’s Law.

Sue Wardle, Techniquest CEO said: “The overarching theme for our anniversary celebrations is 40 Years of Discovery: celebrating the past, present and future.

“By bringing back old favourites like the Mirror Maze, introducing more current musical exhibits from existing manufacturers, and working alongside the designers of the future, we’re giving a nod to where we’ve come from and where we’re heading.

“It’s been a privilege to see how the students from the Product Design course at Cardiff Met threw themselves into their work to create potential new exhibits for us. Judging a sole winner from the 14 presented was so difficult that we had to choose two!

“For more than 40 years, Techniquest has inspired curiosity and a love of science across Wales, and we are determined to carry that forward for the next 40 years.

“Among the seven million people we’ve engaged with are individuals who have gone on to become scientists, technicians and engineers. We’re keen to hear more stories from people who remember visiting when they were children, especially if they remember playing with some of the old favourites like the Mirror Maze or the Bernoulli Blower.

“There’s a Memories page up on our website now where people can share them with us; and if they’re willing to share some old photographs too, we’d love to see them!”

Alongside the introduction of the new exhibits this summer, a new live science show will be staged in the Science Theatre, pitting some of Techniquest’s very best explosive demonstrations from the last 40 years against each other in Battle of the Bangs.

Slime workshops will be running in the KLALab, and a variety of Star Tours are happening in the 360° Planetarium, along with environmental science activities taking place on the exhibition floor, hosted by a team of live science presenters.

Tickets are now on sale for Techniquest’s A-Mazing Summer, running from 11 July – 2 September 2026, with the launch weekend on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 July. .